Coach Daryl Taylor provides swift demonstrations for a dozen students on the proper techniques of fencing. After the demonstration, it becomes the students’ turn to replicate these moves with strength and agility.

These students are members of PCC’s very own fencing club named Salle Lancier Fencing Club.

Vice president Catherine Rivera became a part of fencing last year in the Beginning Fencing class. From there, she joined the club after having heard about it.

Rivera spoke on how fencing benefits her.

“I’m not really a big gym or exercise person,” said Rivera. “The kind of exercise I like to do is through sports, but I also like more unconventional sports and fencing is probably the coolest because you get to play with a sword.”

Learning how to fence is an experience itself, but learning how to teach that skill to others is an entirely different experience.

“I think it’s good for teaching you how to teach because, as the vice president, I’m one of the few people here who actually knows how to fence,” said Rivera. “You get a lot of beginners from people who are just interested in the sport. So, it’s up to me and the rest of the officers to teach them how to fence in order that’s quick enough in where they pick it up. But also, not misinforming them on the sport itself. It’s just an interesting experience.”

Fencing is a sport that requires lots of precision and strength in order to be successful. Rivera ensures that her and the officers implement these lessons for their beginning members.

Fencing club member Chawan Mark Akkharachotmongkhol shares his experience on the club.

“I started in my first year of college…I also do some other stuff like Eskrima, Filipino martial arts. So it’s in the same range of sword fighting and stuff,” said Chawan.

Chawan elaborates on the connection between being a part of Eskrima and fencing.

“It’s connected because when the Spanish went to the Philippines, they influenced Filipinos with their indigenous art of fighting,” said Chawan. “They blend it together, so it’s like a mixture of cultures. With learning fencing, you learned the European side of the arts.”

Chawan and another fellow fencing member Kevin both share how fencing benefits them.

“Focus, it helps me focus. You get a chance to meet good people, good social networking,” said Chawan and Kevin.

After members took time to practice dueling with each other and perfecting new techniques, they still found time to enjoy themselves during the club meeting.

Members like Chawan were sparring enthusiastically with other members using foam swords. Not intended as a way to practice but to have fun with each other.

Clubmates express the feeling of belonging alongside the people they meet and spar with.

President Gwen Bayog has practiced fencing for over 5 years and has been the club’s president since the previous fall semester.

“It’s a sport that resonates with me. I’ve done stuff like basketball, baseball and soccer. None of those have clicked with me the way fencing has. I really love fencing,” said Bayog.

Every member can find themselves to be welcomed as they enter the club.

Beginners can be happy to hear that there is no charge in joining the club, all equipment from the sabres to vests are provided. The club holds meetings every Friday at the W building in room 201 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.