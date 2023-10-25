Sitting on the grass outside of the newly minted Jack Scott building, two students Azul Ortega and Lilian Petrosian discuss anything and everything under the sun. When the conversation eventually turned to meme culture, their eyes lit up like the sun in the sky as they immediately jumped into their favorite memes over the last few years.

Memes have ingrained themselves into internet culture for years now, dominating Twitter replies, and have become the universal problem solver to boot. The term “meme” can extend to many things, whether it’s a goofy video with text sloppily overlaid on top, or a random image with little relevancy these have successfully burrowed themselves into the public zeitgeist.

It’s hard to nail down when the first meme came around, however, there is a perfect solution to that problem, and it’s affectionately titled “Know Your Meme.” The website, created in December of 2008, archives and gives a very shocking amount of depth to just about any and every internet trend you can think of. Looking for “Go piss girl?” they’ve got it. Want an obscure reference to your favorite show? It’s there too!

Ortega mentioned that while she isn’t too into the culture herself, she still finds joy in the occasional silly image and animal picture.

“I’m not too big on the culture itself of sharing them at every chance but I love cat images,” Ortega said. “I also really love the nerd emoji. The guy with the bucked teeth and glasses cracks me up every time I see it, I love it.”

Petrosian opened with the internet’s recent fixation on “sigma males” and applying their principles on random images as her favorite.

“I really like the sigma male memes, especially like the ones where it’s the random pictures of the wolf looking off in the distance,” Petrosian said. “It’s so fucking funny to see what random thing they’re going to come up with next.”

Student Alexie Lopez referenced constantly seeing Taylor Swift as well, while not a meme herself, her way of sneaking into every conversation is uncanny.

“I see a lot of Taylor Swift on just about every social platform,” Lopez said. “She’s just about everywhere and it’s like you can’t get away from her like at all. Even if she’s unrelated to what’s going on, there she is.”

However, like many jokes you’ve heard 100 times over and over, memes can get old. Where this line is drawn depends on who you ask, but for some, all it takes is simply hearing about it.

Huzaifa Saleem, someone who rarely uses social media in general, shared their thoughts on meme culture.

“I don’t see too many personally,” Saleem said. “I hardly use social media to begin with so if I see a meme at all it’s probably a sign that it’s gone on for too long.”

Lopez shared that the laziness of some memes is a sign to her that the meme’s time has come and it should be retired.

“When you have people putting image over a video or image and the text itself isn’t even funny anymore is when you know it time to go,” Lopez said. “TikTok has really caused this to happen a lot faster honestly. A lot of the content is recycled and shows that nothing is being genuinely made. It makes things go stale a lot faster.”

Ortega and Petrosian shared in unison that sometimes a meme can be killed quickly because of its content. Some memes that were deemed okay when they came out have since been reevaluated by today’s standards.

“Things like blackface to start just need to go,” Ortega said. “Like if you go back to 2011 Youtube you have people like Trisha Paytas doing blackface and it’s really weird. She is just a clown and a meme on her own but this is just bad overall.”

Petrosian referenced how many older memes relied on slurs and other derogatory remarks to get the joke across.

“You have memes that have derogatory words in them and are targeting and making fun of people with autism,” Petrosian said. “People using the r-slur and others like in reference to ‘Call of Duty’ was big back then but now it’s just in poor taste.”

Whether you’re a true denizen of the internet or a casual browser, memes have inevitably flashed across your phone screen at one time or another. Which begs the question: do you know your meme?