PCC students weave a unique tapestry of different cultures, languages and interests. To celebrate these various perspectives, PCC hosted “International Week” which began on March 20 and came to a grand conclusion at the “International Cultural Fair” on March 28. The celebration offered opportunities to view foreign films, meet foreign language professors, and explore different cultural clubs and activities.

The week kicked off with a Foreign Languages Career talk on Monday, March 20, where professionals who use foreign languages in their careers shared their experiences. On Wednesday, students had the opportunity to watch the Russian Film, “Hipsters.” On Thursday, a mariachi band performed in PCC’s quad. Friday celebrations included a “Learning Chinese Through Tea and Film” event, an Italian cooking lesson, and a Japanese film screening. On Monday, March 27, students were invited to watch the Québecois film “Starbuck” and had the opportunity afterwards to converse with the professors from those respective languages. On Tuesday, March 28, PCC hosted the “International Cultural Fair” which included cultural dances, performances, and an “El Cafecito” event that served as a meet and greet for PCC students and the Spanish language program professors.

One of these performances was from the PCC Candela Club, who were present at the “El Cafecito” event that took place shortly after the fair ended and invited students to dance along with the club members.

“Candela is a Latin dance club, we come and we do social dances,” said club Vice President David Enamorado Funes. “We like to go out and dance at places, we found a place in Santa Monica recently. We just go dance salsa and we practice what we learned in our club. We don’t teach for performances, we teach for social dance scenarios like you learn moves then you go out in the field and implement them. Everything you learn right here, you’re gonna do yourself. It’s open to everybody, it’s not exclusive to Latinos. I believe our culture is for everyone. Everyone can come in and have fun and join us.”

Funes emphasizes that the club feels like a group of friends that can enjoy each other’s presence and dance together. There is nothing academic about this club despite having the opportunity to release stress from academic courses.

Another club that was present at these “International Week” festivities was PCC’s Global Club, where club president Nina Chang shared how beneficial her experience in the club has been.

“We have fun and it’s not really like a stressful thing,” said Chang. You don’t have to do scholarly or paperwork. It’s just like everyone having fun. You have games and stuff.”

Another one of the booths at “International Day” was occupied by the PCC Library. Librarian Danielle Rapue shared that aside from events like these, the library is a valuable resource on campus for students to take a deep dive into the many cultures of the world.

“Our purpose in being here today is to connect with the students attending this event and showcase some of our materials,” Rapue said. “We’ve brought out a lot of different books that represent different international cultures, and so we’re doing a pop-up library to allow students to check out books they might not otherwise realize we have.”

While Rapue highlighted these resources that students could use to get access to numerous cultures, another more obvious resource at PCC is language classes.

Professor Emmanuelle Remy has taught French courses in PCC’s French program for over 15 years and emphasizes the importance of these events.

“This week helped us realize that the world is very big and yet very small,” said Remy. “Discovering cultures, costumes, and how wonderful it is. Being all together just makes us closer and it was a fun week. Languages are so crucial to learn. Having a little technology, it’s nice, it’s a bandaid. But, we talk from human to human and this can be replaced by nothing.”