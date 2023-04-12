It was one message.

In fall 2021, Haein Shim checked Canvas to find an announcement from her film history professor, Marcel Giwargis. He shared information about the Ruth Batchelor Scholarship. Presented by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and supported by Rotten Tomatoes, the award honors underrepresented voices and aspiring film critics.

Born and raised in Gwangju, South Korea, Shim came to the United States in 2016 and began studying sociology and women’s studies at PCC in 2021. She is a renowned artist, published journalist, outspoken feminist and human rights activist.

“As someone who has always appreciated film and viewed it as a means to broaden my understanding of the world and language, I jumped at the opportunity,” Shim said.

Shim was selected as one of the two LAFCA scholarship recipients for 2021-2022. This past December, she was invited to attend the LAFCA Awards where she connected with Daniels, the directing duo responsible for the evening’s Best Picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I was able to have an inspiring conversation with them, and this wonderful, amazing experience left me wanting to introduce my community to these exceptional individuals and transform my EEAO moment into our EEAO moment,” Shim said. “I reached out to the Daniels and invited them to PCC.”

It was one message.

The film’s distributor A24 and Daniels, known individually as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, accepted Shim’s invitation. PCC’s Office of Student Life and the Coalition of Asian Pacific Employees hosted the private screening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Thursday evening in Westerbeck Hall, followed by a Q&A session with Kwan and Schienert moderated by Shim herself.

Many of the attendees had already seen the film multiple times. For sophomore Stacy Giu, the evening was more a celebration of a film that represents Asian people without farce and parody.

“I have seen ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ around four times, including once with my own immigrant Asian mother,” Giu said. “What stood out to me was that it doesn’t make caricatures of Asian identity out of its characters. The film makes us laugh with hot dog fingers, Raccacoonie, and googly eyes, but the absurdity is never at the expense of the characters. Their vulnerabilities and cultural struggles are always given respect and attention, even in the complete silliness of it all.”

The plot of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” follows Evelyn, a middle-aged mother and Chinese immigrant who owns and operates a struggling laundromat with her husband Waymond. Amidst a stressful tax audit with the IRS, she is torn from her seemingly lackluster life and thrust into an interdimensional multiverse facing total destruction at the hands of her queer daughter Joy, known and feared in every other universe as Jobu Tupaki.

The film has been praised for its depiction of Asian immigrant life, motherhood and intergenerational trauma. Kwan and Scheinert explain that they never set out with that mission in mind, it just happened as they drew from their own childhoods and relationships with their mothers to anchor their absurdist multiverse adventure.

“Find the weird thing that only you can do and really double down on that,” Kwan said. “There’s so much stuff being made all the time and you will never be able to make something completely unique as far as loglines go or as genres go. But, if you are putting into it the thing that only you can put out based on your background, your skill set, your specific life that you’ve been lucky enough to have, that’s the thing that’s really going to help you stand out. That definitely helped us.”

The directors answered questions from dozens of students, covering everything from inspiration and creative process to work-life balance and the importance of therapy.

“There’s books on therapy that are helpful, there’s therapeutic practices,” Scheinert said. “I do think if you’re going to be an artist one of the best things you can do is just start trying to figure out what’s what. What makes you unique? What are you chewing on? Therapy is the best writing tool to go like, ‘Oh, that’s who I am.’”

Giwargis, who attended Thursday, is still in awe of both the event and the butterfly effect that set everything in motion.

“I recall exchanging emails with Haein,” he said. “She wanted to know whether the cover page for the term paper had to be in a specific format. She stated that she was not from the U.S. and that she was asking for clarification. As an immigrant myself, her email resonated with me, and I reassured her that any format would be welcome.”

Giwargis explains that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” resonates with him, both as an immigrant and as a cinema fan.

“As a refugee minority who attended PCC, learned the skills of filmmaking, and came back to teach the future generation, I saw myself reflected in Daniel Kwan’s responses to the audience,” Giwargis said. “The immigrant experience is such a big part of my existence, one inextricably tied to my core identity as a person, and the film relayed this experience perfectly. This can only come from someone with a lived experience who is able to analyze their life, disassemble, then repackage it into a movie for all to experience, someone like Daniel Kwan.”

As Shim prepares to graduate from PCC this May, she is careful to reflect, remember and internalize her experience last Thursday.

“It has taken me some time to process all the emotions from Thursday night’s event,” she said. “It took me a few days for all of my emotions to sink in. As this was my last event organizing at PCC, with graduation next month, it couldn’t have been any better in any other form.”