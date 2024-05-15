Share:

As part of International Week at PCC, Italian professor Laura Godio prepared two different recipes for her students, a classic Italian meatball dish and a zucchini-based “meatball” inspired by her vegetarian students. International Week aims to expand students’ knowledge of foreign cultures and to celebrate the arts of different nations.

“I enjoy doing this for my students,” Godio said, referencing the meatball dishes she crafts for her students, “It helps them better understand vocabulary when they’re participating in something physical like cooking. My students have said ‘I remember this word for the cooking lesson!’”

Godio explained the recipes as she went along, both being “facile” and easy to follow. Only needing one pound of beef, two eggs, and a bit of milk for the meatballs. For the zucchini-based meatballs, she used two sliced zucchinis, and let them sit in an oiled skillet with a single clove of garlic until they were soft. Mix the zucchini with bread until they are in a meatball shape, fry them, then you’re all done!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Italian dish without a bit of cheese added for thickness and flavor.

“If I had to pick one ingredient that I use for my recipes, it would be parmesan cheese. We use it on so much.” Godio said. “If I think of something that I would take out it could never be parmesan cheese, you know? There’s pasta, there’s parmesan cheese. There’s polpette (meatballs), there’s parmesan cheese.”

The importance of Culture Week spans beyond an after-school activity, it’s a gateway for students to take a peek into the world of other cultures art, food, and the different lifestyles that they’ve become accustomed to.

“We teach many different languages, and we have a great language department here at PCC,” Godio said. “Many times we’ve realized that students are not aware of it. For us, it’s a way to expose students to the possibility of learning new things. And it’s not just language, it’s cultural aspects such as civilization, cinema, or for Chinese we teach calligraphy.”

Heritage is important to those who participate in the Culture Week festivities, though the hosts have quite a special connection to the cultures that they teach about every day.

“There is so much art and culture in Italy.” Godio said. “It’s one of the reasons most students choose to learn Italian, it’s all because of the art and culture.”

