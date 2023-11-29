On a Wednesday afternoon, right around lunchtime, the sound of laughter can be heard all the way down the hall of the Student Services building emanating from the office that serves as a home for PCC’s CORE Program. The laugh belonged to former PCC student, Lorenzo Byers. Byers, though not currently enrolled in classes at PCC, still likes to hang out in L-106.

“It’s like a very addicting place,” said Byers, “Like you always wanna be here. I would say that this is like – the place. It’s like a clubhouse! Like, let’s go chill at CORE.”

Established 5 years ago in 2019, CORE (which stands for Community Overcoming Recidivism Through Education) provides educational, personal, and professional support services to formerly incarcerated or system-impacted students enrolled at PCC. According to the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, the state’s recidivism rates sit at around 46% which is down from 65% in 2012.

Programs like CORE, and other state-run after-prison programs, help to meet the unique needs of the formerly incarcerated as they attempt to assimilate back into the “real world.” At PCC, this means providing assistance with everything from enrollment to helping students learn how to use and navigate Canvas. More importantly, CORE provides students who might feel alienated on campus a place where they have support from others who share their experiences.

“I know that for a lot of people in our population they already immediately feel like, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to be in higher education,’” said Adolfo Garcia, one of CORE’s advocates for equity and justice. “So, like showing them, not only are you supposed to be here but also there is this spot on campus where everybody else like you comes to hang out.”

Garcia was quick to highlight what makes PCC’s Core program different from other California community college rehabilitation programs: the inclusion of those who are “system-impacted.” These are people who have not been incarcerated themselves but have been affected by the incarceration of friends or family. This inclusion broadly expands the community and supports CORE’s welcoming open-door policy.

“Everything about your life starts reorienting to suit like visitation with them and paying for things that they need and like helping them out in whatever ways. Like, everything changes in your life,” said Garcia. This inclusion broadly expands the community and supports CORE’s welcoming open-door policy.

“When we see someone at the door that we don’t recognize, everybody is like ‘Hey, how are you, come in!’ Like, always, always,” said Roberta Beltran, another CORE advocate for equity and justice.

Beltran herself serves as proof of the program’s efficacy in helping those who are system-impacted. After the incarceration of her son, Beltran was ready to give up on school. Then, she became a CORE scholar. A program lead at the time encouraged her to continue and eventually hired her to work for the program. Now, she is enrolled in CSULA’s Masters of Public Health Program.

CORE has received two grants through the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. The first $113,636 grant went toward establishing the program. The most recent $178,000 will help to expand the program through the grant term of July 2022 to June 2025. Any student who is enrolled at PCC in 3 or more units who is currently incarcerated, formerly incarcerated, or system impacted is eligible to enroll in the CORE program to receive academic counseling, peer mentoring, help with transfer preparation, enrollment, and academic tutoring, or even just to get a snack before class. Their door is literally always open.