Genesis Holmes is a second-year business major at Pasadena City College. Originally from Tennessee State University, a historically black college (HBCU), she came to California to continue her education at PCC. Through family members and her experience as a black woman, Holmes had always felt system-impacted, so she joined and took a leadership role in the Community Overcoming Recidivism through Education (CORE) program to highlight that experience and to have a voice for other marginalized groups, especially the roughly 4% of black students at PCC.

“With CORE, I appreciate it because it doesn’t speak just towards the different categories that are in place when it comes to being systematically impacted because there’s different ways. There’s foster systems, there’s getting in jail, there’s, you know, being a minority, there’s a lot of different ways that you can be systematically impacted,” Holmes said. “I like it here because they allow the African American woman to showcase the black majority. And that’s the people who are systematically impacted as well.”

CORE is a program dedicated to assisting the educational and financial needs of students at PCC who are system-impacted or formerly incarcerated. Located in the L building, CORE provides a safe environment for people impacted by the criminal justice system with an opportunity to advance in their education, learn new skills, and be in a trusted space with other people and share their stories and backgrounds.

“It’s a space on campus where people who have been impacted by the Injustice system can come together and share their experiences and share their stories and come together for one shared one shared pain, which is being systematically oppressed by the institutions that have been set in place,” said Aldolfo Garcia, lead advocate for justice and equity at CORE “I’ve noticed in my time working with the program is that when a student finds that community, it makes a world of a difference in their success as students.”

CORE started as the Homeboy Scholars, a student-run club at PCC that partnered with the Los Angeles-based reentry program Homeboy Industries. Dr. Anthony Francoso, a faculty member at PCC and co-founder of the CORE program, remembered being a part of the Homeboy Scholars Student Club 2018.

In 2018, California passed Assembly Bill 1809, which gave a one-time $5 million grant to community colleges related to formerly incarcerated and justice-impacted students. Dr. Ofelia Arellano, former Dean of Academic Affairs at PCC wrote the original grant proposal for the college to receive the Rising Scholars Network grant. Francoso gave feedback and guidance to the original draft. PCC received $113,636 in grant money and In 2019, the college created the C.O.R.E program.

With AB 417, the Rising Scholars grant was created and PCC was awarded a three-year grant of $178,000 in 2022. The college would have to reapply in 2025. The Rising Scholars Network is the state-level program that provides the financial and educational resources behind CORE and is dedicated to helping formerly incarcerated or system-impacted students with programs like CORE in the California Community College system.

“We are funded through a grant that is specifically called the Rising Scholars grant that enables us to hire staff and engage in programming and provide support specifically for PCC students or for community college students who were formally incarcerated or justice impacted,” said Raul Ibanez, program coordinator to CORE. “A lot of the operations, from programming to scholarships to personnel, a lot of it is funded directly through the Rising Scholarship that we receive.”

The students at CORE are still called scholars, after the Homeboy Scholars student club. Scholars at CORE are bringing to PCC a different set of experimental knowledge that sets them apart from the rest of the students here at PCC.

“When they come to PCC, they’re really bringing that set of knowledge, and they’re just kind of learning and developing an academic knowledge alongside their experiential knowledge. So in our eyes, they’re scholars from the very beginning due to their experiential knowledge within their communities,” Francoso said.

Scholars and administrators at CORE have opinions on what can be improved for a better experience in the future. Francoso said the CORE center in the L building is way too small and is working on finding a larger space on campus for the CORE scholars to enjoy. He compared the length to about three prison cells combined.

“It’s really, really small for the 150 scholars that we have. When you go in there, it’s always really packed. There’s never any place to sit,” Francoso said. “It’s really hard for some of our advocates to get work because there’s so many people packed into this tiny space.”

Garcia felt the need to expand CORE and talk to other system-impacted scholars outside of PCC.

“If we’re all struggling on the same things, we should all be struggling to find a solution together and set off like each of us trying to solve the same problem. It just feels like we can do a lot more work if we rally together more frequently, and attack some of these huge systemic issues as a huge group,” Garcia said.

Holmes said the grant money should go to field trips and meetings outside of PCC because, according to her, system-impacted people do not go within a 10-to-15-mile radius of their homes.

“We should also figure out things on how to get people outside of school, or how to get people in different spaces where they know that PCC isn’t the only place that is a safe space,” Holmes said. “I think it was most minorities that are black or systematically impacted people, they don’t go within a 15-mile radius of their home. So I think that would be a really good benefit.”

