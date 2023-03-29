Explorations of ancient customs beguiled student guests Wednesday March 22 at the Getty Villa. The doors opened for an evening of gaiety specifically for collegiate attendees. The opulent halls were filled with music and laughter as patrons from community colleges and universities alike mingled in their laurel wreaths as peers, all brought together to enjoy College Night at the Villa.

In a room tucked beneath the marble staircases, Wayne Perry, Los Angeles based artist, educator and PCC alumni, taught students the art of the amulet. Perry had been giving workshops at the Villa that were centered around the Nubian exhibit where individuals worked with clay to replicate some of the items in the exhibition.

“We have pre-made stamps [so if] they don’t have any experience with clay they can produce something,” Perry said. “We are allowing for sort of freeform-creating based on objects that are in the catalog. We are using those to decorate this house façade. That’s the spirit of warding off evil spirits or encouraging evil spirits [whatever] your wishes are.”

Perry has worked with the Villa for several years for their family day workshops, which were intended to encourage participation from individuals who wouldn’t normally consider the museum experience.

“Me, growing up, I always felt like I was being watched and that these places were not for me,” Perry said. “I remember the first time I came here I was an intern for the Getty Summer Multicultural Internship program while I was at PCC. This was the very first year they did it in 1993 and I was the only one in city college at the time, everybody else was at a university.”

The internship changed Perry’s career and has made an impact on who he is today 30 years later. He described how significant the experience was considering there was no internet, therefore the information he was being given was “life-changing.”

“I learned things I never would’ve learned,” Perry said. “Having access to institutions and being brought along behind the scenes and feeling comfortable and accepted is obviously very important.”

Perry’s involvement with the Getty has enabled him to inspire participation and College Night is a part of that engagement, which provided a fun environment to capture what art and the museum has to offer.

Shelby Brown, the senior education specialist at the Getty Villa, hoped that the event would resonate with college students.

“We want students to learn something without feeling that they are in school,” Brown said. “At the Getty Villa, which is all about the ancient world, we also hope to show that we have a great deal in common with humans across vast times and distances. Even though some of the ways people behave may seem very different, there is always something relevant to today that we can learn.”

As the grounds were filled with students from various institutions across Los Angeles County, engaging with the vendors and the art, the success could be measured by the laughter and intrigue pouring out of the event’s patrons. Brown shared a similar objective for the event as Perry, “We always hope that College Night will show students that museums are accessible and interesting.”

Guests lined up to create their own laurels with real olive tree cuttings in the inner peristyle near the gardens, as performers dressed as grecian dancers moved through the crowds as they twirled to the musical musings of a DJ. Each room was occupied by enthusiasts enamored by J. Paul Getty’s private collection of Greek and Roman artifacts. Some students discreetly tucked in a corner sketching away in notebooks, while others marveled over the inscriptions and grandiosity of it all, whether it be the event or the glory of the museum itself.

“It is very hard to plan a huge event like this – sort of like planning a wedding for 1,000 people with a lot of sub-events,” Brown said in an email to the Courier. “Designing a schedule of tours and programs, organizing vendors and staff and volunteers, reaching out to the college community – that and much more takes months and involves over 100 people helping on-site and more behind the scenes. We do it because we think it is worth it to reach students.”

The outer peristyle was host to the numerous venders, engaging students to create sigils, jewelry and a canvas tote appropriately marked with the eye of Horus. Rudy Almazam, a vendor with Creative Flow, a youth art program non-profit based in Long Beach, explained how a large blob of ink became the famous Egyptian eye.

“Where you see the black sticking out is the design, everything else is blocked,” Almazam said. “So anytime you spread across any color ink, anything whatever, it’ll only show that design.”

Almazam explained that the specific stencil they were using that night could be used up to 500 to 1,000 prints with the plastisol ink, which is specific for screen printing.

“Creative Flow, they like to do an art non-profit, so they try to teach kids with their own personal budget,” Alamazam said. “So that’s why they made these diy machines to be able to do it cheaper and also to be able to transport it to places like this. So we can teach people, such as the college students.”

The spherical orbs in the pools weren’t all that illuminated the pillared grounds of the Getty Villa. Students mingled in harmony as jubilant classmates for one night. The free occasion cultivated a sense of attainability for a crowd that otherwise may have not considered historical exhibitions in art as well as ancient relics. The only price that students paid was their attention which connected them to the rich culture of the ancient world.