Southern California harbors refuge for nearly 10 million people, yet we must not forget about the countless animal species who consider it their home too.

California Cougars are a majestic breed of mountain lion that has made their home in the California foothills for centuries. They continue to dwell amongst us and coexist despite the occupation of their territory. Unfortunately there are times when coexisting does not guarantee a harmonious liaison and there have been reports of unpleasant encounters between the two.

A non-profit organization called the Cougar Conservancy serves as an operation devoted towards the preservation and protection of these beautiful creatures. The agency also offers aid and resources to constituents of foothill cities. In a Nov. 21 webinar broadcast, agency director Corinna Domingo discussed the agenda of her establishment as well as providing helpful tips to those curious about cougar behavior and general concerns. “Our mission is to reduce human-wildlife conflict and conserve the cougar population.” Domingo expressed.

There were well over 500 people in attendance, many of whom voiced their concerns over a recent publicized fatal encounter involving a dog and a cougar known as P-22. “P-22 and other animals praying on domestic animals is natural.” quoted Jeff Sikich, a mountain lion biologist who works closely with the agency. Domingo addressed these concerns and assured the audience that although such incidents are rare, they can occur and there are methods available to ward off the cougar. In general, cougars are not predatory towards humans and are actually quite fearful of them. Domingo highlighted that, “They will sometimes even abandon their food if they hear or sense the presence of a human.”

Although they will likely not try to go after a person, it was mentioned that bear spray is an ideal option for hikers to carry. Bear spray can be readily purchased online or at select sporting good stores. It should be noted that it is not to be confused with bear repellent, which is in fact an entirely different and ineffective formula against cougars.

Aside from human encounters, the loss of pets and livestock was a focal point which was also addressed by Domingo. Domingo stressed the importance of housing livestock in safe, secure quarters equipped with roofs and high fences. Recently, the agency was contacted by a family in Orange County requesting assistance in creating a safe haven for their pygmy goats. For those who own cats and small dogs, an outdoor enclosure is also an option. A powerpoint showcasing the variety of alternatives was presented. Ideally chain linked fences bordered with solid wood or concrete pillars is the best choice. For anyone interested in having their property inspected, the agency offers an in-person visit that is free of charge. A representative from the Cougar Conservancy will come directly to your home and offer suggestions on what needs to be done to make it safer for your pets.

While mountain lion sightings are somewhat rare, there has been a gradual increase. However experts urge that this is not a cause for alarm. “There is no evidence that mountain lion or coyotes sightings signal any increase or threat to humans,” expressed Sikich. Domingo stated that anyone wishing to report a sighting can do so by contacting the conservancy’s direct line at 1-800-930-1087.