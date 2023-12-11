On a cold December night, off Valley View Ave. in Upper Hastings Ranch, the famous Charlie Brown house was displayed for the residents and visitors alike. Raymo Wong owns the house and loves the Peanuts gang. He and his wife, Virginia, designed the entire backyard, which consists of cardboard drawings of the Peanuts gang with a photo stand-in and a video screen playing the “Charlie Brown Christmas” TV special in their front window. People get to the Charlie Brown House by word of mouth.

“They don’t know where exactly where it is, but they know there’s a Charlie Brown house, and they go wandering,” Wong said. “It gives them an excuse to drive all around until they come to this one.”

The Wongs have done the Charlie Brown House since 2014. He has won multiple awards for the “Holiday Light Up” special for years and wants to enjoy it with the other Hastings Ranch residents, especially the children.

“We do it for the kids; it’s not about the awards,” Wong said. “Every time they come up here, they want to come to the Charlie Brown Christmas house.”

For the last 71 consecutive years, the Upper Hastings Ranch Association has orchestrated and sponsored the “Holiday Light Up Event” for the entire neighborhood. The festivities began this year on December 9 with their light-up ceremony.

But it isn’t just a neighborhood displaying its front yard setup for cars driving by; there’s actual competition involved. Starting Dec 9 till Dec 15, the houses on Upper Hastings Ranch will compete for best house decorations and more. There are six awards to win during the ‘Holiday Light Up.’ They are the best religious, the best use of light, the best use of theme, the best parkway, the best humor, and the best imagination. The ceremony commenced inside Hamilton Park, with UHRA board members giving speeches, and then the lights turned up.

The “Holiday Light Up” at Hastings Ranch started in 1951. In the beginning, there were luminaires to guide Santa Claus to the houses. Now, it has evolved into an elaborate front yard decoration art display culminating with the Mayor of Pasadena declaring a winner for the best light-up house. The Upper Hastings Ranch Association is a volunteer-led nonprofit group for residents in Pasadena’s Upper Hastings Ranch district.

“It’s a nice thing for all of the neighborhood to get together to lighten up the whole neighborhood,” said Jolean Matsumoto, Treasurer of UHRA. “I love when people come by…even our house, people come up and take pictures with our display and stuff, so it feels good.”

Matsumoto explained how the competition works. It will begin on Monday, Dec 11, with UHRA board members pre-judging on Monday based on the six categories. The board members will pick the top 10 houses in Upper Hastings Ranch, and then Matsumoto will choose the top three of each category.

On Dec 13, special guests include people living outside Upper Hastings Ranch. These judges could be city council members, police and fire chiefs, priests and rabbis, and other people the association approves. On Dec 15, the judges will pass the awards to the winners at their homes and take a picture with the board members, which will be posted on the UHRA website.

However, the holiday light special in Upper Hastings Ranch is more than just the house competition. Each part of the community participates differently for the residents and anyone viewing the Christmas lights and decorations. Don Benito Fundamental School sells hot cocoa to the neighborhood to fundraise for the school. The Don Benito schedule is on the UHRA Instagram page, and their subsequent sale will be on Wednesday, Dec 14, at the school.

Brenda Burke is a health administrator who lives in the neighborhood and displayed a USC inflatable Trojan, representing her alma mater. She recalled her first year with her daughter participating in the ‘Holiday Light Up’ at Upper Hastings Ranch and why she loves this time of year in the neighborhood.

“Our first setting this up meant her first Christmas, so it felt like passing of the torch, you know, just creating those memories for her,” Burke said. “I like the way it brings people together, we put everything, our differences aside at least for a few hours, and we get to celebrate with others the meaning of the holidays.”

Wong, along with his wife, stood by and watched so many people come up to their Charlie Brown house and see so many people, from old to young, see the joy on their faces, and it reminded him why this entire light up special is so important to the Upper Hastings Ranch.

“It’s a very Christmas-spirited area…our motivation is to get more people to come up here, and it’s part of the tradition,” Wong said. “71 years of lights over here and so we like to keep the tradition going.”

The “Holiday Light Up” concludes the day before New Year’s Eve on Dec 30.