A four-month-old orange and white kitten, Parker gave a welcoming loud meow as guests entered the cafe. He’s not nominated for catnip crown today, but there is such a large commotion of people he can’t help but be excited to join in the festivities.

“This is to highlight some of our resident kitties who have been here longer, a little more than we would have liked,” cafe operator Gwendolyn Mathers announced to the room of guests. “To show their great personalities and maybe a little bit of sass.”

Parker’s foster mom sat in the audience. As the ceremony began, she called out to all the kittens she’s fostered over the past few months to see how they were doing in this new environment.

Pasadena’s cat cafe, Tail Town, has been in operation since 2021. They host a variety of events throughout the year, but last Saturday afternoon was their annual celebration for their older resident cats titled, “Royal Kitty Catnip Court.” A tongue-in-cheek to Pasadena’s “City of Roses.” Tail Town titled theirs the “city of catnip.” Voting for the catnip crown was done online throughout the week, and the official Rose Parade court was there to crown the winner.

“Spotlight them in a way that doesn’t let them get overshadowed by the kittens that storm our lounge every week,” said Mathers.

Just outside the lounge of the ceremony was a lobby filled with a dozen more kittens. On the weekend, foster families from Kitten Rescue of Los Angeles bring the cats they are fostering at home into the space to highlight them for adoption.

“Los Angeles county has the highest population of feral cats, homeless animals actually,” adoption coordinator Christine Evans said. “Not only in the state, but in the country.”

Tail Town isn’t your usual cat cafe. A trend that took off originally in Japan treated more as restaurants with cats, cat cafes in the United States have focused more on animal overpopulation and partnering with animal rescues to give cats forever homes. Tail Town leans into the rescue part, partnering with Kitten Rescue of Los Angeles to take cats out of kennels and give them a place to run around and be themselves.

“It’s a really wonderful way for potential adopters or people who maybe can’t have cats, go in and be able to socialize or interact with the cats,” said Mathers. “If people are thinking about adopting, being able to interact with them one-on-one and play and cuddle and hold them is so much different and so much more positive than going into a shelter environment.”

After wrangling all six of the nominated cats, the catnip crown went to one-year-old tuxedo cat, Eleven. Her brother, Mike, slept through the whole ceremony. Every kitty in the catnip court, as well as all 40 of Tail Town’s resident cats, are up for adoption.