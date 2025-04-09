Share:

Students of all ages are packed into chairs in the Creveling Lounge as Dr. Shreyas Vissapragada looks out across the audience and asks, “Are we alone? What kinds of worlds are out there? Do they look like ours?”

On Tuesday, April 1, Vissapragada gave an enticing presentation on exoplanets, discussing the idea of a new scientific “revolution,” discovering the existence of other solar systems.

Vissapragada taught the audience about the complexities of discovering planets via tracking stellar motion or through the use of a spectrograph. It was a fascinating lesson, especially for PCC student Dylan Ryll.

“My favorite part of today’s lecture was describing the two ways to detect planets,” explained Ryll. “My favorite is spectography. That’s essentially looking at the atmospheric conditions of the night sky and seeing the visual light.”

Ryll was not the only person who was excited by the Tuesday night lecture. Vissapragada expressed his passion for the study of exoplanets and why it’s so important to learn about them.

“It has implications for how we think about our place in the universe as human beings on the planet. You know, how we might begin to address the possibility that there might be other things out there in the universe, and that I find really exciting,” Vissapragada said.

The Carnegie Science Observatories Lecture Series at PCC provides fruitful learning opportunities for students outside of the classroom and allows them to get an inside look at how scientists share research.

“I would say one of my biggest goals as an educator is to have students develop their scientist identities, so they see themselves as a scientist,” said PCC physics and astronomy professor Maria Okounkova. “And in scientific research, going to colloquia and seminars is a huge part of academic life. That’s how we learn from one another, that’s how we get really into the forefront of research.”

In addition to the student benefit these lectures provide, lecturers can reap personal learning benefits from these experiences as well.

“I love giving lectures. In my day-to-day life, I don’t have as much of an opportunity to organize information in a way that makes it make sense. When you’re in the thick of it, you don’t put together the pieces in that way, but for a lecture, you have to put together the pieces into a story that makes sense. I think that’s the reason I find it really personally rewarding,” Vissapragada said.

As the event came to an end, students gathered around a telescope outside with astronomy club president Dylan Ryll as he shouted, “Look at the moon, she’s beautiful!”

Follow: