Up the tidy dirt path lined with laurel sumac and bush sunflowers that still bore a few yellow blossoms, two human-sized Mexican free-tailed bats in purple satin capes held aloft a painted paper whale skeleton and led a small parade. Accompanied by cetacean song amplified from a portable speaker, the procession of Eastside neighbors, city nature fans, land use activists, and children in paper bat masks marched up the path to the Ascot Hills Park Amphitheater in observation of the second annual Black Walnut Day Celebration.

Organized by a small coalition of local non-profit groups including North East Trees and Coyotl+Macehualli, the festival is a celebration of nature in the city meant to draw attention to the precarious fate of open space in the population-dense, historic Northeast LA neighborhoods El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. The festival also marked the fall harvest of the endemic black walnut tree, Juglans californica. A scrubby, often overlooked, deciduous native tree that is essential to this fragile habitat.

“This keystone species supports an array of plant and animal relatives, and in return they support the tree by fertilizing it and spreading its fruit,” said Coyotl+Macehualli co-founder, Brenda Contreras in her opening remarks on Sunday. “We see improvements with our mental health and physical well-being the more we’re around these trees. We also see this native tree being threatened in insidious ways paralleling characteristics of gentrification. It brings us joy to be with the land and native landscape. This tree’s beauty, and its transitions are both a reminder of the seasons that exist in Southern California.”

Known as taakaape’ waashut in the language of the Tongva people that have lived in the Los Angeles Basin for millennia – “from San Fernando Valley all the way south into Orange County to Newport Beach, east along the Santa Ana River to Corona and Riverside, back along the foothills, and west to four channel islands.” Tongva culture bearer, Tina Orduna Calderon came to share songs and teach the black walnut dice game that the Tongva make from the shell of the ripe nut.

Calderon acknowledged her “tribal relatives – past, present, and emerging” and offered her wish for the land, that “we leave this world better than we found it.”

PCC student Imelda Romero was there to plant trees. Her environmental science class last semester helped her better understand the science of global warming, and made her realize that planting trees was a tangible step that she could take to combat excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

And so, on Sunday morning, she got up early and joined a planting hike down to the creek area where a couple dozen volunteers planted fifty walnut saplings before the celebration even got started.

“Imagine if you get everyone to plant a tree,” said Romero. “It makes a difference.”

The trees were propagated from seed collected in the park by the volunteers and staff of North East Trees. They operate a nursery in a corner of the park to support their restoration projects.

“We’re trying to continue that relic DNA from all of these plants to keep in the neighborhood,” said restoration manager Luis Rangel. “A lot of big nurseries do grow these, but we don’t always know if they’re true natives. There are a lot of hybrids out there. We do know the open spaces that we manage, we know that those are relic plants that have been there for a long time.”

North East Trees opens their nursery to volunteers of all ages on the first Saturday of the month.

“Everyone loves to work at a nursery,” said Rangel. “You come volunteer and then you get to go home, take one of these to your house, and we encourage people to plant them in their garden.”

Alternating between Spanish and English, Rangel shared information with neighbors on the care of white sage and toyon and distributed plants and adoption papers for new one gallon seedlings of sticky monkey flowers and California buckwheat.

“We’re trying to educate the community members around this area that these are the ones you should be putting in your house,” said Rangel. “They’re very drought tolerant. Once you establish them, in give or take three years, you won’t even have to worry about them any more. They’ll bring in the wildlife. Monarchs will come around your house. These are the perfect plants to be putting in these neighborhoods.”

Back in the amphitheater, the marchers had gathered, where the bats, whose unmasked alter egos are artists Jess Gudiel and Sandra de la Loza, told the story of the Lincoln Heights whale. The 10-million-year-old skull of an extinct baleen whale, Mixocetus elysius, was found in the 1930s by a plumber digging an irrigation ditch and serves today as a reminder of the wonders to be found in these wild hills in the middle of our busy city.

“Death to gentrification!” shouted one participant in a brightly painted handmade cardboard mask. De la Loza echoed the chant, but added, “And life to the ecosystem under the concrete!”