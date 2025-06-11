Share:

Four tattoos flashed across the screen.

“How are we approaching the art of tattooing?” asked Todd Honma, professor of Asian American Studies at Pitzer College, addressing an audience of students in R-122 last Wednesday, June 4.

The tattoos each varied in art style — some detailed and intricate, others bold and geometric.

Honma encouraged the audience to participate in guessing the art styles each tattoo represented. Responses ranged from casual guesses to more informed identifications to even none at all. Regardless of their familiarity, Honma used the exercise to introduce the deeper themes of his talk: the history, cultural origins, and appropriation of tattooing in the U.S.

He explained how styles such as Avant-Garde and Americana emerged during the “tattoo renaissance”. While these styles are often accredited to white American artists, Honma emphasized the overlooked contributions of Asian and Asian American tattooists whose cultural influences shaped the very foundation of these artforms.

“Sailor Jerry” may be considered the face of Americana-style tattooing, but Honma pointed to artists such as Martina Yagyagan, Valentine Galang, Rosie Camanga, Eugene and Al Miller, and Dionisio Riturb — Asian American figures who helped define the movement, yet are constantly disregarded in mainstream retellings of history.

As he unpacked instances of cultural appropriation in American tattooing, Honma explained how commercialization often erases the roots of the art.

“The 1950s saw an influx of tattooists to metropolitan areas of southern and northern California… probably a response to the population expansion and prosperity brought on by the military and defense/industrial growth along the West Coast during and after World War II and the Korean war.” (236, The Tattoo Renaissance by Arnold Rubin)

From there, Honma shifted the conversation from tattoos to the larger discussion of politics and colonialism, reminding the audience that art is inherently political — and that the fight for systematic justice is still ongoing.

“For me it’s less that [white people] are [practicing tattooing in Asian-influenced styles],” said Honma. “Okay they’ve done it, but, where do we go from there? How can that be a way to open up other conversations about politics and solidarity? But instead they shut us down. They’re actually not willing to engage in that conversation.” Highlighting that the issue is not the sharing of culture alone, it is the taking without tribute that widens the systematic gap between white people and people of color.

As the discussion continued, Honma took questions and comments from the audience. A student reflected on her personal experience.

“I relate a lot, being from a Mexican background, I know that I have Indigenous ancestors so I also know a lot of it was erased to Spanish colonization, and it’s very difficult to navigate that without reinforcing that colonial mentality — especially when you encounter or interact with Indigenous people who kept their culture, so it’s kinda like you have this new identity that’s separate from your roots.”

Her comment echoed the experience of many people of color, especially in America: a feeling of disassociation from ancestral identities due to colonization, coupled with an ongoing effort to reclaim and preserve cultural roots in the present day.

As the presentation came to a close, Honma offered a final observation: “People aren’t willing to be self-reflexive to actually open up the full conversation.”

And yet, when that full conversation does happen, only then will it become possible to build mutual understanding and respect among cultures, and to share and expand traditions in ways that honor where they came from.

