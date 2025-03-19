Share:

“The only praise our exhausted God has any interest in,” Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, shared with the audience, “is that the systems change when people change, and people change when they are cherished.”

These powerful words resonated deeply as Boyle introduced his new book, Cherished Belonging, during an unforgettable event hosted on Tuesday, March 11, by the CORE program and the Retirees Association. The event, filled with a palpable sense of hope and inspiration, was not just about the book launch, but about the urgent need for love, connection, and community, particularly for those whose lives have been shaped by the isolating forces of gang culture. Boyle’s words, paired with the transformative stories shared by graduates of Homeboy Industries, painted a vivid and moving picture of how true belonging can be the key to healing and lasting change.

Father Boyle, who has spent over three decades dedicating himself to marginalized communities in Los Angeles, has always viewed gang members through a lens of compassion rather than judgment. For him, those involved in gangs are not criminals to be condemned, but victims of profound isolation, desperation, and a lack of love. In Cherished Belonging, Boyle unpacks the devastating reality that when individuals lack genuine connection to others, they often turn to gangs in search of belonging, only to find themselves ensnared in cycles of violence, addiction, and loss. Through his unwavering belief in the power of compassion, Boyle has built Homeboy Industries into a transformative force, helping former gang members reclaim their dignity and rebuild their lives from the ground up.

Through his work at Homeboy Industries, Boyle has witnessed the incredible healing that can occur when individuals are met with empathy, acceptance, and the tools to turn their lives around.

“Belonging is not a privilege,” Boyle passionately shared with the crowd. “It’s a human right.”

These words underscored the very essence of Boyle’s philosophy: that belonging—being seen and valued for who you are—is a fundamental part of what it means to be human. Without it, the human spirit can easily break. With it, there is the potential for profound transformation.

The event’s power was further amplified by heartfelt testimonies from several graduates of Homeboy Industries, who spoke about how the organization had been instrumental in changing their lives. One of these voices was Eduardo Chavez, who spoke with pride about the different classes Homeboy now offers and his excitement about the organization’s new building.

“I’m just so happy to be a part of that,” he said with emotion. “I’m just so happy to be a part of Homeboy Industries.”

His words were followed by an enthusiastic shout-out to the organization’s legal department, which has been a critical part of his journey. Chavez’s testimony was a living example of how belonging and support can pave the way for a brighter future, even after years of struggle and pain.

The event also marked a significant moment for the CORE program, with the announcement of the creation of an official monetary foundation—the first of its kind for the college. This monumental development was met with applause and excitement as it signaled a new chapter in the program’s ability to support and sustain its mission.

“This is a huge step for us,” said Raúl Ibáñez, the program’s director, his voice filled with pride. “When I sent this to our group chat, our faculty actually cried.”

His words underscored the emotional weight of the moment, as the CORE program’s dedication to fostering education, opportunity, and healing for marginalized individuals now had a tangible foundation to build upon.

As the speeches drew to a close, the mood shifted to one of excitement and anticipation. Father Boyle graciously took his place at a table to sign copies of Cherished Belonging, and the line quickly began to wrap around the Creveling Lounge. For many, meeting Boyle in person was a dream come true, as they had been moved by his message of hope and belonging.

Meanwhile, tables filled with pizza, sandwiches, and lemonade were quickly surrounded by students and faculty, their conversations buzzing with excitement from the afternoon’s powerful messages. It was a time for reflection, connection, and celebration—a fitting end to an event that had left everyone feeling empowered and inspired to create spaces where belonging is the rule, not the exception.

