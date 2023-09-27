An MC that goes by the name Destruct illustrates how stunningly every vendor stand and piece of artwork is set up throughout the large park that is not only full of beautiful green scenery everywhere you turn, but it was additionally full of many people that attended the event to see the numerous forms of art that they could also interact with.

“Shoutout to all the artists and vendors in this building, I love this man. It’s like an artistic Jurassic Park. This shit is dope,” said MC Destruct.

Artwater Life hosted an interactive art event called the Five Dollar Art Party in Highland Park. The event took place in Tierra de la Culebra Park which has been memorable for a snake made out of rocks that was formed all around the park. Not only is the park full of beautiful green scenery everywhere you turn, but it was additionally full of many people that attended the event to see the numerous forms of art that they could also interact with.

Artwater created their event to celebrate the several forms of art such as murals, stencil art, live music performers and many more.

Jimmy Medina, a stencil artist featured at the event, spoke about making sure there is variety in his work so it doesn’t become stale.

“I do everything. I don’t specifically stick to one thing when it comes to my art,” said Medina. “I love my culture which is Native American-Mexican American.”

Even though Medina creates and hand cuts his own stencils, he takes pleasure in not sticking to one art style. His table was full of stunning painted and stencil cutouts that featured a skull of Frida Khalo in Día de los Muertos style and plenty of other Día de los Muertos-inspired skulls.

Jimmy additionally spoke about what type of art constantly inspires him as an artist and in general.

“I love anything that shows strength and shows emotions,” said Medina. “I try to utilize those kinds of images into my art because that represents power, achievement, and overcoming obstacles that you’re faced with. I’m always inspired by anything powerful.”

Muralist Joe Scribbles was another artist part of the event and he focused on a mural that features a recurring character in all of his art. He speaks on what inspires him to create the murals that he chooses.

“I studied animation and I have always been obsessed with cartoons. To me it’s an amalgamation of a lot of American and Japanese animation influences,” said Scribbles. “It’s also a representation of my child self in a sense. It’s a bit of me and a mixture of my brother, there’s a lot of influences in there.”

The little character that he spray painted is composed of the bright powerful usage of orange and purple. Scribbles had put his focus on giving his character a giant 3D fist that can be especially highlighted from the perspective someone looks at it.

Similarly, MC Destruct talked about his nostalgic experience after having performed his rapping skills.

“It’s not everyday I perform in a park, let alone a hood that I used to record with my brother,” said Destruct. “This used to be my homeboy for homes, one of the first studios I grew up at. It just felt good to come back, literally driving down memory lane and doing what I love doing.”

Destruct shared that he has been on the music production scene since 2007 and performed along with a live band and DJ by performing his own songs and freestyling in an impressive manner.

Destruct also touched upon wanting to always be doing several forms of art and not being limited to just one role.

“My thing is stay true to the foundation but don’t be afraid to adapt in quicker times. You never wanna be in a box,” said Destruct. “That’s why I have a live band, I even executive produce, R&B and metal so I never wanna just be stuck as one thing.”

Many artists are constantly adapting and learning new skills to keep art going and to leave a forever lasting legacy. Artwater Life ensures that every artist of all different styles has their chance in the spotlight for all people to enjoy.