Bamboo poles thump against the ground as dancers weave in and out between the poles. Music fills the area as the dances switch into one of color and fabric, called cariñosa. Colorful dresses, fans, and handkerchiefs flow in the air as pairs of dancers get lost in the movement.

The Reunited Organization of Pilipinx Americans (TROPA) performed at the second celebration for Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month this past Thursday, May 8. The event featured traditional Filipino folk dances, tinikling, and cariñosa.

The first dance, tinikling, has a few different explanations for the origin story of the dance. One is that the movements are meant to mimic the movements of tikling birds as they evaded bamboo traps by rice farmers. Another possible origin evolved from a legend without historical evidence about field workers during the Spanish colonization. Spine-tipped bamboo poles were used to hit the feet of the workers as punishment, and they taught themselves to evade the strikes, and that became the dance.

In addition to the main event, a UCLA Indian cultural competitive group called Bruin Bhangra performed a bhangra, a traditional Punjabi folk dance, for the students, and after performing, taught the students parts of their dance to dance along with them. This was a high-energy dance that involved a lot of kicks and leaps. Despite the heat, many students were happy to step aside into a shady area to learn the choreography.

The month of May is especially important to many because the transcontinental railroad was completed on May 10, 1869, and many Chinese workers worked on building it. It is also to recognize the first Japanese immigrant to the US on May 7, 1843. The month of May was officially designated as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in 1990.

Alton Wong, the president of the Board of Trustees, was present for this event and expressed the importance of this celebration.

“Especially this year and the times that we are in, it is more important than ever that we come together to recognize our history, celebrate our heritage, and mark this month with the importance that it does have,” Alton said during his speech at the event.

Some students were aware of the event happening and joined, while other students saw the line and decided to go see what was happening. The line was exceptionally long for free boba and seaweed snacks, which had many of the students excited. The drink line exceeded supply, and they had to tell students it would be about 15 minutes before more would be available. Many students came and stayed for the cultural dance performances, which often ended with loud applause from the audience.

Selina Odimo, a communications major at PCC, had heard of the event from her mom and came for the free boba.

“I’ve got to [show] support, because my mom is half-Japanese, so I have some Asian in my DNA, so I always have to represent my community,” Odimo said.

Some people may be more familiar with the term AAPI, but it turns out that there are a lot of acronyms for Asian American Heritage, and APIDA is becoming more common because it includes South Asians in the acronym.

“We are celebrating the many diverse communities,” said Linda Lam, Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Student Success specialist. “We’re not a monolith.”

Lam hopes that people will learn something they didn’t already know about APIDA communities.

