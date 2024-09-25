Share:

Located on the fourth floor of the R Building, the Pride Center is a small, essential space for members of the LGBTQ+ community on campus. But the Pride Center was facing a time of transition after staff turnover. Resource advocates, like Lucy Rokitski and Bryce Simon, had moved on, leaving a vacuum… but also opportunity.

Ana Bernal filled that vacuum. A former student of PCC, Bernal has been the new director of the Pride Center for one week. Ana Bernal is staying busy in their tight office space but found time to speak with the Courier for an interview. Bernal describes their inaugural week as “interesting and exciting at the same time.”

“It was a lot of adjustment that needed to happen in this space itself. Not just for myself but I think for the people that regularly use the space—the students themselves,” Bernal said.

Bernal, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is a longtime advocate of the LGBTQ+ community and founded the Q Foundation in L.A. in 2014. For the last six years, they have lived in Arcata, northern California, and previously worked at Cal State Humboldt. They were in the process of moving to southern California with their partner when they received the job opportunity at PCC.

“We were getting ready to move to Southern California. My partner received a sabbatical so we were just kind of in that process,” Bernal said. “I was looking to find a position in the area to be able to bring my skill set and my job skills, everything here in the area with the expertise that I have.”

For Bernal, the chance to be the head of the Pride Center suited them well because of their connections in the Los Angeles area.

Bernal took speech pathology classes at PCC in 2012. At the time, the Quest Center was the only program that had resources for the LGBTQ+ community at PCC. The Quest Center would eventually split into what is now the Pride Center and the Dream Center. Although Bernal was a student at PCC and working in the LGBTQ+ community in the San Gabriel Valley, they were not even aware that there was a space for the LGBTQ+ students on campus.

“I imagine it was non-existent because that’s how the fruition of my nonprofit became. Because there were so few programs in the San Gabriel Valley and LA North East area,” Bernal said.

Now at the PCC Pride Center, Bernal wasted no time in setting the agenda and providing the resources for students this year. The Pride Center will host academic counseling and tutoring for students, including math. The Pride Center is also already reaching out to other programs to collaborate with, like the Black Student Success Center.

“They want to invite a black trans activist poet, Bay Davis, who is prominent in storytelling and poetry,” Bernal said. “That collaboration would definitely intersect with what we’re doing here at the Pride Center, so that’s one event we’re currently starting on in building relationships.”

Tyler Jakubowski (he/him) is a sophomore sociology major at PCC and a new assistant at the Pride Center. He described Bernal’s leadership positively, as they engage with students and treat everyone in the Center with respect. He hopes that with this experience as an assistant, he could be a leader for LGBTQ+ youth in the future.

“They’re also trying to be inclusive and make a collaborative effort with everybody here,” Jakubowski said. “I think the most important thing is that they’re a leader who listens, which is a valuable characteristic to have in someone and I really do appreciate that.”

Karizma Blackwell (she/her) is a junior majoring in film, and was a regular student at the Pride Center last year. She enters this semester with an open mind toward Bernal and notices how the Center has a different vibe than past leadership.

“I’m glad that we have someone who’s able to help us from there, help us grow from that versus if you got someone else that was like, ‘Oh you know what? I’m not going to fix anything. I’m not going to try,’” Blackwell said.

Blackwell is happy so far with Bernal’s proactive leadership and engagement with students and is excited about how they are talking about what new space the center can afford.

“A lot of us are brainstorming on things that need to be changed, and I think Ana coming is generating this new kind of excitement and urge to find a new space and to provide different resources,” Blackwell said.

For Bernal, their ultimate focus is on student’s education and growth in the LGBTQ+ community and making the Pride Center a space for queer joy and safety.

“We want our students to transfer. We want our students to get their degrees and also to go to whatever program that they are most passionate about,” Bernal said. “I get to reimagine that and what does that look like for the future students that are coming into the center. How can I offer the connections in the community, the internships, the job offers, you know, that field they are looking for? So that’s a vision for the future that I hope to be able start working on this semester.”

