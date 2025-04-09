Share:

When the Eaton Fire tore through Altadena and Pasadena in early January, it left behind a trail of devastation—including the home, belongings, and pets of Pasadena City College student Jose Gadea. Amid the ashes, Gadea, a third-year natural sciences major, continued his studies from a temporary shelter, applying for one of the nation’s most competitive scholarships: the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

Annually, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation awards this prestigious scholarship to a number of high-achieving undergraduate community college students planning to transfer to four-year universities. The foundation is funded by the late Jack Kent Cooke’s inheritance to the organization after his death in 1997.

Cooke believed that “education was a lifelong pursuit” and so he left behind “the bulk of his fortune to establish the Cooke foundation,” stated the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation site.

Valued at up to $150,000, the scholarship supports those with demonstrated financial need, a GPA of 3.5 or above, and strong letters of recommendation. Between 50 and 80 students are selected annually. This year, over 467 semifinalists emerged from a pool of 1,600 applicants.

Gadea is among them.

Despite his circumstances, Gadea has remained committed to his academic and professional goals. He’s majoring in natural sciences and hopes to attend medical school, with the eventual goal of starting his own family and internal medicine practice.

His extensive resume and deep involvement in the PCC community—through groups like Caduceus and the Biology and Chemistry clubs, as well as volunteering with Doctors Without Borders, tutoring, and conducting cancer research at the California Institute of Technology—distinguished him as a strong candidate for the scholarship, which was first recommended to him by his counselor, Laura Araiza-Rojas.

“They just thought I’d be a really good candidate for that, and I’m like ‘Okay, sure I’ll apply for it once,’” Gadea said. “When the time comes, we’ll see how it goes.”

But just as he began preparing his application, the Eaton Fire struck.

Gadea and his family attempted to bypass police barriers a total of three times to check on their Altadena home. On their final attempt, the family bore witness to the loss of their pets, personal belongings, and home, which had been reduced to rubble.

“My dad saw the whole house in flames and started to cry. It really hurt me to see my own parent cry,” Gadea said.

With their home gone, the family moved into the Pasadena Convention Center, which had been converted into a shelter. Amid the noise and constant commotion, Gadea continued his studies—at times completing coursework for his online history class while paramedics moved through the space.

“I had noise-cancelling headphones, and even with that, I could hear paramedics coming in and out,” Gadea recalled while being interviewed a couple of months after moving out of the space. “It was kind of chaotic in a sense, trying to get work done.”

At the same time, the deadline for the Cooke scholarship application was fast approaching. He reached out to professors for recommendation letters and was heartened by their support.

“I realized if they were willing to write the letters of recommendation, I might as well apply,” Gadea said.

Although managing his academics and scholarship application while staying at the shelter was challenging, Gadea says his persistence stemmed from both his faith in a brighter future and his love for his family and local community. His optimism evoked the resilience to continue his studies during these times of uncertainty. While acknowledging the lengthy amount of time it will take for those impacted by the fire to recover, he emphasized that, given time, he believes conditions will improve overall.

“This is not something that is temporary; it’s going to take time to recover from all this.” Gadea reflected this sentiment upon his personal situation, articulating his family’s support of one another, “It’s something that as a family we have to face and understand that we aren’t facing it alone.”

Now a Cooke semifinalist, Gadea reflects on the life-changing potential of the scholarship, which can provide up to $75,000 per year for two years.

“It’s life-changing money,” he said.

He shared how he was able to fulfill this unexpected opportunity through support from his community within and outside of PCC, encouraging others to seize opportunities.

“Be transparent about your situation, you never know where it’s going to get you,” he said.

Follow: