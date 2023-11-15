Some call John Martin a walking encyclopedia of Pasadena City College and with good reason; having served on the school’s Board of Trustees for the last 44 years, he knows the entire institution, from top to bottom.

On Oct. 18 at the Board of Trustees meeting, Trustee Martin announced his retirement and his decision to not run for re-election in the 2024 election for his board seat, opening the door for others to take his position after serving on the board at PCC since 1979.

“He’s been a part of every significant success at PCC over the last 44 years,” Interim Superintendent-President José Gómez said in a phone interview. “That’s extraordinary. I mean trustee Martin is a legend. He is the only person to have ever served area six.”

As for Martin, his journey was full circle, as he began his college career in the same place it is set to end at the end of his term in March 2024. Martin attended PCC as a transfer student, where he went to UCLA for his degree in economics and his master’s at Cal State Los Angeles.

Returning to PCC as a college grad and freshly elected trustee, Martin was determined to address getting some parking on campus, because at the time there was none.

“We had for decades a parking problem,” Martin said. “I had a desire to do something about that and everybody laughed and said it’s been a parking problem for decades.”

He and many others would park in their secret locations throughout the local neighborhoods and surrounding streets which caused community-wide issues. For Martin as a student, like many others, he had a designated location for his car off campus. The shortcut to PCC would require him to jump over two block walls right next to each other.

“That was the kind of thing we all did as students,” Martin said. “We were parking blocks away and hopping walls, preferably when nobody was looking.”

But, it wasn’t always the best way to get to school.

“One time while I was hopping those blocked walls one of my books slipped out of my hands and fell between the two block walls,” Martin said. “And there was no way to get it. It’s like six to seven feet down, right? In the crack. I’m like well I just lost my book. There’s no way to get it out of there.”

It was also his love for PCC, and not just the parking issues he wanted to address.

Martin joined the board the first year that the PCC board was divided up into districts in 1979, however, his motivation to run even as a “no-name” 23-year-old was to prevent his challenger from returning to the board which he didn’t like.

“Nobody knew who I was or anything about me or honestly took me seriously,” Martin said. “The very first year I ran, I ran because it felt it was the right thing to do and kind of what led in that way besides my prayer life was this individual wouldn’t be the best thing for PCC.”

However, when deciding to retire was not about what was best for PCC, but as a good time to move on.

Beyond serving as a Trustee, Martin works as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Minuteman Transportation, the Constitutional Rights Foundation, and is on the Board of Directors for Kare Youth League, and has his own financial consulting firm.

“I had four jobs simultaneously for a long time and now I have my children and grandchildren now that are coming and you know, you just pray about these things and I kind of felt like with the energies that I have God’s leading me in a little different direction,” Martin said.

Even after his departure from the Board in March 2024, Gómez believes that he will continue to remain engaged in the workings of the institution.

“I know John [Martin] is the type of person that will continue to be engaged with PCC, just in different ways,” Gómez said. “And I know that we will continue to be grateful for his service and whatever way he chooses to serve the institution. For me, I know that John will be a colleague for life and I will take his advice and counsel on things even after he’s no longer on the board of PCC.”

Several of the other trustees shared that Martin would be missed both personally and professionally, but that over time these colleagues shared that they’ve learned so much institutional knowledge with Martin on the Board.

“I’ve learned to think about how financial decisions that we want to make today have to be considered in the larger context of what they might entail in the future,” Board Member Steve Gibson said. “So that kind of inspires me to think long-term about the decisions I make today. How they will impact the school in five years, 10 years, things like that.”

Trustee Martin has been behind several of PCC’s most important advancements and goals, having been a major proponent and supporter of the Shatford library, the birth of the PCC Foundation and PCC’s extension to a satellite campus in Rosemead over 20 years ago at the very southern tip of Martin’s district. He also was behind PCC’s efforts to invest in a larger retirement fund for its faculty and increase the annual returns for PCC’s retirees.

As the former principal and one of the original founders of Pearl Preparatory School in Arcadia, he brought his knowledge and love for classical music to use it as a reminder for his students to get to class instead of using a bell. He wanted to bring that to each level of the parking garage at PCC.

“My desire was to have classical music on all the levels of the parking structure with different songs,” Martin said. “As soon as they got out of their car that kind of environment and in some ways help them remind them of which level they were on.”

However, according to Martin, it’s now just in the elevators in PCC’s parking lots.

“Well that was a little ambitious I guess for many,” Martin said. “But we did manage to bring classical music to the elevator areas.”

Many of the trustees and the current Interim Superintendent-President spoke highly of Martin and his contributions to PCC, from his general knowledge, his fiscal understanding of the institution, and his willingness to listen, even in situations where opinions diverged.

“I do think that John is very consistent with his values and his principles,” Board Member Sandra Chen Lau said. “And so while we may not agree on some of the things, but I know where he stands, he is always very straightforward with his convictions and so you know that he is not going to be someone that flip-flops, depending on whichever way the wind blows, and that you can always know where he stands on issues and he’s very direct and upfront about that.”

This ability for Martin to be so balanced in his decisions rested in his prior position as a principal at a local preparatory school, and his emphasis on the need for a deep and clear understanding of both sides of a situation.

“If you’ve ever been a principal at a school the first lesson you learn is no matter how you slice the Turkey, there’s always two sides,” Martin said. “I try to calmly assess the situation and if somebody’s a little bit up I try to bring them down and make careful note and understand exactly what their point is and then, they’re hoping I’m going to go out with my sword and pick up your cause and slay all the dragons, but instead I go out with my pen and pad and try to find out what’s the other side of this.”

Board Member Jim Osterling added that he had never seen Martin’s political leanings enter into a decision, it was always for the good of the institution.

“I’ve never seen his personal and political beliefs enter into the decision making process,” Osterling said. “It’s all about what’s best for the college. And many times he’s asked to do things and support things, and he has supported them that could well go against the grain of his politics or religion and does it because it’s for the good of the college. And I have a great respect for that he can have those values.”

Board Member Alton Wang shared the deep impacts that Trustee Martin has had on the Board over the last several years.

“He has left a strong mark on the Board with his long tenure,” Wang said. “I think his contributions have certainly left the Board in a better place. And I think we will continue to benefit from what he has brought to us over the years.”

The members of the board lauded his commitment to the position for each and every one of those 44 years and his undying and consistent enthusiasm for the good of PCC throughout his tenure.

“It is astonishing to me that after 44 years he comes to every board meeting, every retreat, every special meeting,” Board Member Tammy Silver said. “So forty-four years hasn’t dimmed his enthusiasm for PCC.”