This story has been corrected. Blackhall Studios was involved in the land swap and not Shadowbox Studios.

“I saw an article about someone having been killed and I wanted to get a hold of Manny as soon as I found out. I haven’t received a text or a call back and now my mom is calling. When my mom called I missed the call and she seemed really upset about the attacks and said ‘Call me as soon as you can.’ My optimism faded away,” Daniel Paez says, describing the moment he found out his sibling, Manuel Paez Terán, an environmental activist also known as Tortuguita, was killed on Jan. 18.

Terán’s killing, the first of a climate activist in the United States, is part of a very complex story, converging some of America’s most controversial and dividing issues: racism, environmental conservation, immigration, police violence, gun laws, and economy.

It also marks a major escalation in the attitude towards environmental activists that has been growing worldwide in the past decade.

In the U.S., there has been a growing trend of states that enact laws meant to inhibit the ability to group and protest without legal consequences. Georgia, the state where Terán was killed, passed a law that allowed some of those involved in the same protest to be arrested for terrorism.

“[Georgia authorities] have actually arrested 19 now under the charge of terrorism, despite many of them only being accused of misdemeanor trespassing,” Robert Schaefer of the PCC Anti-War Club said. “The [American Civil Liberties Union] decried the use of the 2017 Georgia law as wholly inapposite at worst, and flimsy at best. As far as the killing of Manuel ‘Tortuguita’ Terán, it certainly marks a dangerous escalation in a country that prides itself on the right to assemble without being killed for it.”

The event that led to Terán’s killing began in 2021 when former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave the green light for a plan to be executed — a forest in south Atlanta would be cut down in favor of building a first responders training facility.

The Public Safety Training Center, or as its opponents call it, “Cop City,” will be funded both by taxpayers and the non-profit Atlanta Police Foundation. Among the organization’s board are executives of some of America’s biggest corporations, including Delta, Amazon, Chick-fil-A, and Wells Fargo.

This story is unfolding while Georgia law enforcement agencies were already under scrutiny because of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE), in which domestic police departments train with foreign counterparts like the Israel Defense Forces, a military organization who’s been repeatedly accused of violating human rights.

“After so many people went out into the streets to protest police militarization, and as we see the disastrous effects of militarism abroad, an even more militarized police force is the last thing our country needs,” Schaefer said.

According to activists, the land that the Training Center will be built on is part of the South River Forest that has a very charged history. It was once a home to a Native American tribe, the Muscogee, who named it the Weelaunee Forest before they were driven out by colonizers. Later, it became a slave plantation and a prison farm. Nowadays the forest is partly public and partly used as a shooting range for Georgia’s law enforcement agencies.

The details from the event that led to Manuel’s killing are still unclear and police remained reluctant to release more information despite repeated pleas by the family.

According to law enforcement, Manuel opened fire at state troopers as they were carrying a routine mission to drive the activists out of the forest, striking one of them in their abdomen. Troopers returned fire, killing Manuel.

The evidence the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies presented were a gun that Manuel allegedly purchased in 2020 and the bullet that struck the trooper that matched the same model.

Georgia State Troopers did not carry body cameras so there is no footage from the encounter, and no witnesses have been named either. Yet, some already made up their mind.

“I’ve had messages where people were like Manny was not murdered, they shot a cop and got what they asked for,” Paez said. “A lot of people just buy that even though there is no evidence that I think is sufficient.”

Manuel’s brother also expressed concerns about the validity of the investigation the GBI is conducting, explaining that letting one law enforcement organization investigate another creates an inherent conflict of interest.

People close to Manuel and fellow activists claim nothing short of murder, saying that the lack of concrete evidence and transparency by investigators point to Manuel’s innocence.

Prior to his death, Paez was supportive of his sibling actions but not without reservations, he admits.

During one of their phone conversations he was jokingly telling Manuel that if he ever gets hurt he will “dump oil and toxic chemicals in that stupid forest. I was so worried about their safety.”

During the time Manuel was living in the forest, Daniel would call them to have debates and argue about certain topics they felt dearly about—arguments that most often changed Daniel’s perspective.

“I was a lot more of a doomer and Manny was just like, ‘We have to do everything no matter what’,” Paez said. “He was legitimately concerned about the future.”

At one point Manuel had to leave the forest temporarily due to medical reasons. Daniel said he was relieved to learn that Manuel was out of the forest because “by then it was getting really scary.” Manuel was killed shortly after.

The killing of Tortuguita has sparked international outrage and protests, including in Los Angeles, where a Wells Fargo bank in Hollywood was vandalized with “Fuck Cop City” graffiti.

While the Public Safety Training Center grabbed most of the public’s attention, another major participant is Blackhall Studios, owned by Ryan Millsap, who is engaged in a controversial land swap with Dekalb County.

“That’s where Manny was killed, in an area that wasn’t owned by Cop City but it wasn’t owned by the studios yet,” Paez says. “Hopefully never but the studios are trying to go through the legal loopholes to build in that part of the forest.”

Continuing to lead the fight for Atlanta’s South River Forest are Defend The Atlanta Forest, an autonomous movement assembled by activists to defend the forest from the city’s plan.

“Atlanta’s forest canopy is one of its main sources of resiliency in the face of climate change. The threatened forest is home to wetlands that filter rainwater and prevent flooding, which is a growing issue for the city. It is also one of the last breeding grounds for many amphibians in the region and an important migration site for wading birds,” their website reads.

Despite increasing warnings from scientists around the world about the point of no return and the recent remarks made by President Biden comparing the danger of climate change to a nuclear war, Atlanta’s decision makers continue to support the construction of “Cop City” on the forest.

“Humanity is experiencing a climate crisis, extinctions of species and extreme weather that is impacting our life support system catastrophically. To destroy more forest is simply an act of ignorance,” says PCC biology instructor Erika Catanese.

PCC biology professor Joan Stevens agrees with Catanese, explaining the many ways that trees and forest systems are crucial to the survival and well-being of all life forms.

“Trees have a lot of tricks up their sleeves for preventing flooding,” said Stevens. “Their canopies reduce the impact of rainfall hitting the soil so more water can infiltrate the ground. Their roots directly uptake water, and their bodies slow water down as it moves across the landscape, allowing more water to infiltrate the soil. A study comparing forested to non-forested area showed a 67% increase in water uptake in the forested area.”

Stevens also notes that making changes in habitats can have vast implications on other species and the whole ecosystem.

“If we reduce amphibians it’s only a matter of time before other species follow,” says Stevens. “They are highly sensitive to perturbations in their environment. When prey species vanish, the animals that eat them suffer from reduced food availability and increased competition among other predators. The loss of one species can create a trophic cascade where losses are felt all up the food chain.”

As effective as trees are at combating climate change, Stevens also reminds us that some of their greatest benefits are not quantifiable.

“So much of what trees and forests do isn’t something one can calculate,” she said. “What is the value of taking a walk in the woods after a stressful day? Or of a bird finding a spot to build a nest? What about the potential spiritual significance of a wild spot both for current residents and historic ones? When we cut down carbon sinks we reduce our ability to capture carbon. But old trees and healthy forests are so much more than that. They are solace, habitat, ecologies. They have value beyond what we can measure.”