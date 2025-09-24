Share:

The clouds slowly passed over Pasadena, tempering the scorching heat, the warm breeze and inspirations swept over the streets on Sunday afternoon carried passerby towards the large crowds of people enjoying the 17th Annual ArtWalk hosted by the Playhouse Village. Countless people walked up and down East Colorado Blvd. and their parallel streets to immerse themselves in the flavors of neighboring cultures, handmade clothing and art pieces, music, and community activities. This year’s Artwalk partnered with Jackalope, an Indie Artisan Fair created to bring opportunities to local makers in different communities

“The focus is strictly handmade by the artist. We don’t do any resell. So we only sell what we made,” said Catherine Flournoy, creator of Slow Stir Foods. “I’ve been with this event for two or three years and I love it. It’s such a great team, they’re supportive of the artists and very professional.”

The two day event was divided into multiple zones for community members to come and explore. Zone 1 was the Food Corner, filled with cuisine showcasing different cultures in the community, tamales, coffee, jams, butters, ice cream, hot sauces, Kawi foods, and much more.

If even after walking through the Food Corner nothing stood out, the Artwalk partnered with local establishments to give attendees and vendors dining deals by simply showing the program or stickers received at information booths.

Many vendors were eager to recall their artistic journeys and the time and dedication their creations took.

For some a simple hobby during the quarantine of 2020 turned into passion to create a full time business. Others saw a problem within their community and decided to be the first to take innovative solutions.

Artist Mia Drake, who was located in Zone 2 known as the Art Stroll, was eager to come back to showcase her beloved crochet octopus beanies.

“I started out by watching YouTube during quarantine and started crocheting blankets, jackets, and sweaters,” said Drake. “Now I make water art, accessories, crochet hats, clothing, almost anything.”

Walking through the Art Stroll, the pop of color and enthusiasm that radiated from each booth was simply unavoidable. Shirts held five different bright colors, jewelry when hit by the light perfectly created rainbow like reflections, and paintings looked almost too realistic.

Photographer Conrad Hunziker III came to the event to showcase his collections on his lifetime exploration throughout the American west.

“Some collections took years, while some photographs were compilations of multiple images combined into one which is why they’re so detailed,” he said.

Hunziker has been a photography aficionado for longer than most, curating his passion since an early age.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life. The first picture I took was when I was 15,” Hunziker said. “It’s how I was able to communicate. So that’s how I started. It was just, you know, pictures in my backyard.”

Moving into the intersections of Zone 1 and 2 there was the community gathering which showcased multiple activities for children and adults. There was face painting, slime making, painting, and drawing. Along the whole gallery walk were inspirational murals placed for community engagement which by the end of day 2 were completely filled up.

Whether it’s magnets, books, greeting cards, clothing, water color, pastel, or wood paintings, it was almost guaranteed to be found at one of the 100 ArtWalk booths. The diversity of artistic expression and background are what make Pasadena’s ArtWalk not only unique, but a delightful event for any to attend. Although the ArtWalk has now ended, it will be back around this time next year for the community to enjoy again.

