It was a bright, sunny day outside the Pasadena Convention Center. A long line filled with enthusiastic card collectors and vendors for the Front Row Card Show, a biannual event. As they were waiting, those leaving paraded their souvenirs, leaving those still waiting to enter in awe. Some were eager to hunt the rare collectibles of their wildest dreams; others hoped to trade what they had for something better. One card collector, John Pena, took advantage of the opportunity to trade in unwanted cards in exchange for money to get the brand he was looking for.

“I usually look for Pokémon cards here and start by selling my Magic cards,” Pena said. “I first started collecting with my older brother. And now I’m like, oh, I should buy some packs. I usually just try to sell my stuff to buy more items here.”

As the entry line grew shorter, bursts of excitement grew louder from inside the Convention Center as collectors walked around with cards and nostalgic memorabilia. Nearby, hyper kids ran around, brimming with energy at all the character statues and posters littered throughout.

“I think it’s pretty cool, especially with the recent Pokémon card shortages in stores,” comic and card collector Antonio Cervantes said. “There’s an influencer I watch for his card openings, and I like his catchphrase: ‘Why buy the card when I can open the packs for the love of the game?’ And when I was exploring, I managed to find the Pokémon cards I was looking for. So it’s like I might as well buy it now since it’s right here in front of me, after I’ve opened dozens of packs to find this card and got nothing.”

Upon entering, attendees found themselves in a maze of 530 vendors. Citizens of Earth, located at the epicenter of the event, garnered attention as its crowded line stretched toward the entrance. There stood piles of items: One Piece, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and the hot new trend Labubu, towering over the onlookers.

“I’ve been doing this for a couple of years,” Jesus Antonio, a vendor representing Citizens of Earth remarked. “Every show, it’s getting busier and bigger, but it’s always a good turnout. I have a graded card from One Piece that’s one of 2500, meaning there are only 2500 of that card. I picked it up at the last show for about 850; it markets for $1,000 as a PSA 10.”

The term “PSA” appeared throughout the event, with posters referring to the third-party authentication and grading company for cards and memorabilia. Its authentication process involves verifying the originality of objects sent. There, they receive a grade assessing the quality and condition of items using PSA’s 10-point grading scale. A PSA 10 is seen as the highest honor among collectors for belongings in perfect, pristine, mint condition.

After walking through the horde of people, one table notably stood out as it contained memorabilia for one of PCC’s most notable athletes, Jackie Robinson, surrounding its vendor. There lay signed baseballs, trading cards, tickets, and magazines with his face plastered on the cover. One item the vendor was happy to present was an old yearbook from Robinson’s days at Pasadena City College, back when it was called PJC in 1937.

“This PJC yearbook has some of the earliest images of Robinson and his brother, Mac Robinson, who was in track and field at the time,” Matt Corin of THEPOSTGAMESHOW said. “Another fun fact: Jesse Owens from the 1936 Olympics is in here as well, with a photo of him racing a horse.”

In one of the corners of the Card Show stood DJ Universal Comics, drawing crowds with its various vintage comics and fighter-themed cards, each sealed in slabs to preserve their mint condition. Most of the attention was on their UFC, WWE, and sports cards as they glimmered in the boxes facing customers, as if the whole store were a trophy case.

“Most of the stuff that we have is vintage, so we’ve got a lot of the cards here and 20-plus-year-old comics,” Gian Perez of DJ Universal Comics said. “My favorite item here is a Hulk Hogan autographed card. This was one of the last cards he signed before passing. I actually pulled that card and sent it to Topps for him to sign, and they sent it back with his autograph. Unfortunately, I never got to meet him.”

As the first night ended, one last chance to buy a souvenir presented itself, and that was to purchase a pack for fun. Walking through the now nearly empty rows, one brand stood out. Its design evoked a childhood video game of the same name, a Pokémon card pack titled “Black Bolt and White Flare.” Once purchased, eagerness took over. The pack was ripped open with a thrill reminiscent of opening packs on Christmas or birthdays. The first couple of cards were nothing, until a speck of color shone from the last. One final swipe to end the day, and there it was: a beautiful full art card that was a one-in-sixteen chance to pull.

For many, this hobby isn’t just about opening cards; it’s about nostalgia, community, and engagement in events like this.

