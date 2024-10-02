Share:

Dr. Bradford Johnston is a history professor at PCC, but in another life he might have been a lawyer. So what stopped him?

“I was set to enroll or matriculate in law school with my twin brother, and at the last minute decided not to do so. Perhaps I was having too much fun skateboarding,” Johnston said.

Johnston remembers how, at age thirteen, he noticed many neighborhood kids skateboarding, saying, “I instantly thought that it was cool. I was intrigued.” Before this, his exposure to skateboarding involved a local skatepark in his hometown of Modesto, CA, called The Heat Wave. “It was opened in the late 70’s…whenever I would drive by it with my parents, I would always want them to stop, and my brother and I would watch the skaters, and we thought it was cool.” Upon seeing his neighbors skating, he was “adamant” that he would get his own board. “Anthony–he’s my twin brother–we had our own window washing business… we had our own income by this point.” Johnston’s first board was an Uncle Wiggley Argyle, which he bought from a friend for $15. “Rumors started to circulate that it was actually a cheap, junky, generic board.”

“In some ways, my earliest memories [of skateboarding] are just racing with my brother,” Johnston says. “We actually learned a lot about skateboarding, we learned how to go fast, we learned how to carve.”

Johnston says that both he and Anthony, who are identical, are frequently asked what it’s like to have a twin.

“Both of us are asked that all the time. I’m not quite sure, because I’ve always been one. It’s a blast. Growing up, I always had someone to skate with. If one of us tried not to skate one day, the other would heckle to no end.” Johnston says that they can even finish each other’s sentences!

Eventually, after washing more windows, the Johnston twins bought new boards from a toy and hobby store. Johnston chose “Mark Gonzales’ first pro model on Vision,” while Anthony chose the Uncle Wiggley Fishstik. Johnston’s reason for selecting his board originated from just having seen photos of professional skateboarder Mark Gonzales in “Thrasher” Magazine. “He did this huge ollie… the picture was a sequence, and I remember just staring at it for probably 20 minutes in disbelief, asking myself, ‘how does he levitate like that?’” Gonzales was very influential in Johnston’s greater appreciation of skateboarding. “He’s still my favorite skateboarder,” he says.

When asked how he first became interested in history, Johnston appeared considerate. “That’s a pretty massive question,” he says as he rolls up the sleeves of his navy blue corduroy shirt.

“I suppose I started studying history at a young age because I always read a lot of books, particularly history books. As a kid, I was not surprisingly drawn to adventure stories.” Johnston attributes biographies of Davy Crockett and Geronimo to his initial fascination with history. Crockett, Johnston explains, appealed to his sense of adventure and was an embodiment of the frontier spirit, while he understood Geronimo to be “a valiant warrior and leader” who was “caught in a rapidly changing world that was disastrous for him and his people.” While he mentions that he hasn’t yet re-read these books as an adult, he acknowledges that he will add them to his “must read list.”

Despite his childhood interest in historical literature, Johnston was initially a political science major, then “briefly toyed with economics.” Eventually, he realized how drawn he was to history when he would look at the course catalog each quarter, finding himself more drawn to the history courses than to any other.

Soon he wanted to earn a PhD in history, and was in the process of applying to graduate programs when there was an opening at a brand new history program at UC Merced. Johnston applied and was accepted. He was excited to be part of an inaugural class, explaining that he thought it would be more impactful to take classes in such a new program. “It was so new, and my hunch proved correct,” he remembers.

Johnston adds that there was “a lot of opportunity at UC Merced. After I advanced to candidacy, I taught the US History survey for two years, and taught an upper division summer course on the Vietnam war several summers. So overall I think I had a lot of opportunity there… It was kind of like the Wild West. There were fewer than 1000 students.”

The advice that Johnston gives to aspiring doctoral students is to develop what he calls “a DIY ethos.” He explains that being a student pursuing a doctorate is not easy, and that this educational path requires self-discipline and the ability to think independently.

“You have to have a balance, though,” he says. “I worked hard in graduate school, but I also enjoyed myself and took care of my health and spent time with my friends and family and still skateboarded a lot and had a life.”

He also explains that making friends within your program helps, saying, “We had a real sense of camaraderie.”

While in the process of writing his dissertation, Johnston feared he would never finish it, and decided to write a middle chapter first, which made the writing process much easier. Being a skilled and efficient reader, writer, and researcher is also integral to maintaining success as a graduate student, Johnston said, recalling his own experience when he would write 30-page papers and read a 700-page book weekly for his assignments.

The “DIY ethos” that Johnston brought to his learning experience as a student in a doctoral program proved just as useful when learning to skateboard years before.

Despite having been introduced to skateboarding at a young age, Johnston still values the sport today, having built a skate bowl in his backyard. Johnston built the bowl with some friends, having reconfigured a ramp and added in new pieces. “Wood bowls are pretty rare,” Johnston comments, and adds that its construction was challenging, but he is glad to have built it. The bowl is “made out of a lot of stuff,” including pool coping from a backyard pool, metal coping and bullnose bricks along with wood pieces. “We’re calling it Frankenstein, or Frankenstein’s, because it sorta looks like some type of beast that was slapped together.”

After a long day of lectures, Johnston looks forward to skating without having to go further from his home to do so. “I always like to have something at home to skate.”

When asked where the best local skate parks were, Johnston recommended Garvanza Park, also known as “G Park,” in Highland Park. He adds that there is “a new park in Covina that’s really fun,” and that he loves Channel Street in San Pedro. Apart from California’s skateparks, Johnston mentions some parks that are out of state, commenting, “I would say probably my all time favorite skatepark is Orcas Island,” which is located in Eastsound, Washington. “FDR is really fun, that’s a DIY in Philadelphia.”

Johnston recognizes that skateboarding has influenced his teaching style. Despite not having enjoyed public speaking previous to his teaching experience, he realizes that the “go for it attitude” certainly motivated him to speak in front of others. “When my brother and I were kids, and we were trying a new trick, we would always just say, ‘just do it,’ you just have to do it, right? It’s all in your head, just do it.” In Johnston’s view, a spirit of independence and resourcefulness is essential to both teaching and skateboarding. Of these two topics, Johnston remarks, “You also have to be adventurous, and I view history as one big adventure.”

When Johnston is asked to name his favorite historical figure, he answers the question with ease: “Mark Gonzales.”

