To the thousands of visitors, clothing vendors and vintage fashion enthusiasts alike, who attend the Inspiration Los Angeles vintage clothing fair each year, the event may have all of the hallmarks of a marketplace, yet it is often described as an experience more akin to what you would encounter in a museum. With one-of-a-kind archival clothing pieces often being fitted on mannequins instead of on racks for trying on, some dating as far back as the 1800s, it’s easy to see why.

However, the fair’s founder, Japanese fashion journalist and author Rin Tanaka, whose “My Freedamn!” book series has gained a global following, has a drastically different outlook on the event, referring to the two-day experience as “just a big party with my friends.”

Now in its 15th year, Tanaka’s “party” drew “friends” from across the globe — from his native Japan to Australia — to the Pasadena Convention Center this past Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12. The event showcased everything from Japanese fashion magazines to 1950s-era political pin buttons, even featuring a safari tent which served as one vendor’s booth.

The 54-year-old Tanaka, whose first language is Japanese, explained that the event began as something much simpler and more personal, but has since blossomed into a community far beyond what he imagined when it began a decade and a half ago.

“Inspiration [was] just… my book signing party,” Tanaka said, in between signing books for fans and handing out complimentary beverages from his personal cooler. “I have about 10 to 20,000 readers. So this is my book signing party originally, but so many people started booths [and] exhibitions. This is the Inspiration show.”

As Tanaka refers to it, the “show” or “party” has made room for far more than just static clothing racks and run-of-the-mill vintage vendors. Over the past 15 years, the fair has developed a tightly woven community of designers, entrepreneurs, and vintage enthusiasts, many of whom treat Inspiration Los Angeles as an annual pilgrimage for fashion, business, and self-expression.

This year, the vast variety of booths spanned from premium artisan labels to curated selections from local vintage consignment shops. One booth resembled a full-on museum exhibit, complete with rows of mannequins dressed in rare archival denim pieces, an unmistakable example of why so many compare the event to a museum more than a marketplace.

As it turns out, the man behind the booth of mannequin-clad archival denim, Loren Cronk, has plans to make that museum comparison a reality.

By June 2026, he and a partner aim to transform this makeshift exhibit into The Denim Institute and Museum (DI&M), a permanent museum and nonprofit organization in Downtown Los Angeles. In the future, they plan to offer free sustainability and industry-related events to the public, along with paid educational programs, ranging from single-day courses for those curious in learning about a specific thread of denim history to four-week intensives designed to help newcomers get up to speed with the trade and connect with the key figures in the industry.

“It’s really going to be like a denim hub for L.A., which is awesome,” Cronk beamed. “What’s crazy is that there’s hundreds of textile and fashion museums, but not one dedicated [specifically] to denim.”

Cronk, a former denim designer for Ralph Lauren, brings his extensive industry experience to the project, along with a broad network of contacts across factories and professionals in Japan, Pakistan, and Turkey. He also maintains relationships with The Hong Kong Design Institute’s Denim Studio and Jean School Amsterdam, with whom he plans to collaborate on courses that will offer students a wide range of connections and global perspectives.

“I’m connected with Jean School [Amsterdam], and so everyone’s kind of stoked to be linking and sending students back and forth. The Hong Kong [Design] Institute is super stoked on having a place in L.A. — where they could send students — we could send students over there… It’s exciting to see some of these potential collaborations,” Cronk said.

Vintage menswear specialist Benny Reese and his assistant, Adrian Saavedra, stole the show with their booth representing Reese’s Vintage Pieces, thanks not only to their curated collection but also to their sharp, witty banter.

When asked how Saavedra became his assistant or ‘occasional helper,’ as Saavedra described himself, Reese joked, “Basically, he was holding a sign on the side of the freeway that [said], ‘Will work for clothes,’” to which Saavedra wholeheartedly agreed.

Reese, who has been in the vintage reselling industry for 25 years, is the delightfully eccentric owner of Reese’s Vintage Pieces in La Verne, California — as well as the only handlebar mustache of the entire convention. His shop specializes in menswear from the 1930s to the 1950s, with a distinct preference for bright colors, eye-catching, sometimes risqué patterns, and playful imagery.

Reese and Saavedra, though decades apart in age, were both drawn to vintage fashion through the music they grew up with. For Reese, it was swing dancing, a cultural phenomenon of the 1930s and ’40s that led him to explore the fashion of the era.

“I was a teenager like him [when] I started swing dancing,” Reese said, gesturing to Saavedra. “I was so curious about the history of swing dancing, what they wore, why they wore it, that sort of thing. So it was kind of just a snowball [effect] for me where I wanted to find… my own style.”

While Reese’s gateway into vintage fashion was swing dancing, Saavedra’s came through the soul music he listened to with his father. That early exposure eventually led him to adopt a 1950s-inspired greaser style and ultimately, years later, to stumble upon Reese’s shop.

“I grew up with old music, a lot of ‘60s and ‘70s soul music with my dad. So I always liked older things. I never really felt like modern things were really fitted to me,” explained Saavedra. “And then I got into ‘50s, rock ‘n roll, and rockabilly and stuff. So I kind of adopted the whole greaser style… like the T-shirts and cuff[ed] jeans and motorcycle boots.

“And I would hear guys talk about their ‘original boots’ or their ‘original jacket’… and I got really curious. What are they? What do you guys mean by that? They’re like, ‘Oh, it means that it’s from the ‘50s, like it’s original stuff.’ And I was like, ’That’s really cool.’ So I Googled what [vintage] stores were around and Reese’s [Vintage Pieces] popped up, and the rest is history.”

From personal style journeys to global partnerships, on its 15th birthday party, Inspiration Los Angeles continues to live up to its name, proving that what began as “just a book signing party” has grown into a cornerstone of vintage fashion culture right here in Pasadena, where history, creativity, and community come together, year after year.

