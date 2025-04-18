For the record:

In our article “Self defense workshop: ‘It’s not about being bigger and stronger’,” published on April 2, 2025, we misidentified the instructor Vanessa Carlisle’s pronouns. Carlisle uses they/them pronouns. We regret the error.

We also incorrectly stated that a black belt is the highest rank in their martial arts system. In fact, the black belt is a symbol of their expertise but not the highest level. We apologize for any confusion.

We correct our mistakes. If you believe we have made an error of fact or omission, please contact us.

Learn more about our corrections policy.

