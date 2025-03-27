For the record:

Share:

In our article “PCC settles suit with former dean fired for allegedly violating hiring rules” published on March 26, 2025, we incorrectly stated that Dyan Miller was fired from Las Positas College. In fact, Miller left Las Positas College in 2015 after allegations of unprofessionalism and favoritism. She was not fired.

We regret the error and apologize for any confusion.

We correct our mistakes. If you believe we have made an error of fact or omission, please contact us.

Learn more about our corrections policy.

Follow: