For the record:

Share:

In our article “Chinese Tea Appreciation: Tea is more than hot leaf juice,” published on May 7, 2025, we misstated the name of a tea-making item. The correct name for the vessel used to ensure even distribution of tea is the “fairness cup”.

We correct our mistakes. If you believe we have made an error of fact or omission, please contact us.

Learn more about our corrections policy.

Follow: