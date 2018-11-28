SHARE:

The Lancers ended their football season with a record of 4-6, and 2-3 in the SCFA American Pacific League after winning the last game against Santa Barbara City College 15-14.

The team officials are now focused on the next season, expecting to recruit new players from surrounding schools who understand the importance of the academic plan offered at PCC for athletes. The team will hire new coaches that will help fulfill the current coaching staff to give players more exposure to universities.

“Expectations will be high on our team next season as we’re getting closer to winning a championship. 2018 saw us only be 3 points away from [becoming] conference champions and 2017 saw us play in the championship game,” Coach Steve Mojarro said. “We’re building something special here as we’re transferring and graduating players at a high rate. 2018 will see 30 or more players receive 4-year scholarships.”

As far as the players, some of them are returning to play for the team next season and some are transferring and graduating out of PCC. Lancers expect the team to go on and keep working hard on the field next season to improve and win championship rings.

“Honestly, we had an amazing team and an amazing coaching staff,” defensive line, David Vardanian stated. “Almost all games came down to the last couple of minutes, if there’s anything to improve it’s just to keep up the intensity throughout all 4 quarters of the game.”

The Lancers lost the opener game to the state’s champion, Allan Hancock College in overtime and lost to Pierce Community College and Santa Monica Community College by a single point and winning by a point against San Bernardino Community College in their last game of the season.

The team and the coaching staff expect a better season next semester and hope that Netflix accepts PCC’s invitation to film the show “Last Chance U” at Pasadena City College next semester.

“[The team] needs to pick up where we left off, at a very high explosive offense and a run stop defense,” starting left tackle, Juan De La Torre said. “They need to recruit on both sides of the ball, keep their heads up and focus on the task that is winning a ring. The team needed to finish out the games we started off strong. At the end we let loose a little too much and gave up some games. We needed to eliminate some simple mistakes that costed us big time in the long run.”