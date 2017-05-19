Boba shop pumps flavor into your tea

Nicole Sebergandio/Courier Tpumps, located on Lake in Pasadena, mixes a variety of flavors and choice of tea beverage, with milk and adjusted sweetness levels, to customers liking.

Among the many shops and restaurants on Lake Blvd here in Pasadena, Tpumps is well known for their many flavorful combinations — and their enormous lines.

Tpumps has an overwhelming 4 stars on yelp and over 700 reviews. A majority of customers claim Tpumps to be one of the best boba shops in Pasadena, so there are some high expectations for Tpumps.

I’ve driven by Tpumps many times, and have always wondered why there is such a huge line for boba. What was the hype about? Classmates of mine would always tell me that I need to try Tpumps because it’s the best, and the boba is to die for.

I got in line at the infamous Tpumps around 1:30 pm. It was pretty long, but not as long as I’ve seen it other days. There were roughly 10 people in front of me, plus another 10 people still waiting for their drinks.

The shop itself is very small on the front side, so there isn’t much space for customers to be inside without feelings trapped in a box. There is one side for customers in line to come in and order, and the other side is open for customers to wait for their drinks. If the place gets too packed, there is an outside area where customers can wait for their drinks. Since it’s outside, it is a bit hard to hear when they call your drink.

If you are a recurring customer to Tpumps, then you may be familiar with their menu and drink options. If you are a new customer, all the different options may be a bit overwhelming when deciding your drink.

Fortunately this was not my first time at Tpumps, but this time I came in with the mindset of a new customer. It was hard to avoid my usual drink that I’m so used to, the rose vanilla green milk tea with honey boba, but I was determined to try something new today.

The Tpumps’ staff is very friendly when it comes to new customers, as they can often tell what customers are new. The staff recommend their personal favorites or something off the customer favorites menu.

When it came my turn to order I asked the cashier what he would recommend for a first timer. He proceeded to ask my sweetness preference, if I wanted milk or not, what kind of tea I wanted, if I wanted a topping in my drink, and what size drink I wanted.

I ordered the mango strawberry black tea with honey boba in the normal Tpumps size. I got my drink and proceeded to get a straw because I was so anxious to try my drink.

After popping the straw through the top, I anxiously took the first sip. It was better than I expected and really I liked the drink.wished I had gotten the pumpbo size.

The taste was sweet but not too sweet, both the strawberry and mango could be tasted equally. The honey boba was better than I expected. Most boba claims to be honey boba, and ends up having a plain taste. Not this honey boba, the taste of honey was there. The flavor of black tea added a kick that I loved, it even made me consider it my new favorite.

When you get your drink the staff ensure that if you don’t like your drink they will make it again to your preference.

Overall, the drink was very good and I would get it again.The pricing is very reasonable considering you get to customize your drink. Once you try your drink you realize that it may a bit worth it to get the pumpbo size, it’s more drink for a reasonable price difference.

Every Tuesday Tpumps has what they call pumps Tuesday,” which is basically where you get a free upgrade to 32 oz Pumpbo size and pay the price of a 24 oz tpumps size. Who doesn’t want an extra 8oz for free?

Rating: 4.5/5 bobas