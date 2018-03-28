SHARE:

PCC’s swim team defeated Chaffey and East Los Angeles at home with two wins for the women’s team and win for the men’s team after Friday’s dual meet at the PCC Aquatic Center.

PCC Women’s Swim Team won against Chaffey with a 153-81 margin, and beat East Los Angeles with a 158-85 score during Friday’s events, placing the Women’s team at a 5-1 in the South Coast Conference. The Men’s team won against Chaffey with a 179-75 margin. PCC’s Men’s swim team has been on a winning streak the last few weeks, placing them at a 5-0 record in the South Coast Conference.

“It’s such a good team this year, they seem to be so focused, and each one has a certain event,” said Melissa Cienega about the men’s team.

What was the team’s secret going into this week’s events? “Definitively winning our events, by doing our technique when we race,” said sophomore swimmer Samuel Jo. Coach Terry Stoddard explained that “we are shifting the focus onto season-best time, being better than the week before, and then be better than the week before that.”

PCC Swim won three out of four team competitions: the men’s 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:44.00, the men’s 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:44.65, and the women’s 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:02.52,

Men’s swim brought in 11 wins in 12 individual events during this Friday’s dual with Chaffey.

In the men’s individual events, Jo secured victory in the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 54.08, the 500-yard freestyle with a 4:47.77 time, and the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:01.57.

Freshman Roman Rostomyan did also secure three wins, with his victories in men’s 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:47.34, the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.24 and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.12

Women’s Swim won 8 out of their 12 individual events at their double dual meet.

Sophomore Sharon Perez won the women’s 100-yard backstroke competition with a time of 1:34.94, the 50-yard freestyle 26.42 events and the women’s 200-yard backstroke 2:27.38 event.

Not to be outdone, Sophomore Lindsay Jensen secured victories in women’s 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 13:16.83 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:20.59

PCC Swim will be taking on LA Trade Tech and Cerritos in a double dual meet this coming Friday, March 30th, at Cerritos College 12:30 p.m.