Taylor Gonzales/Courier Students line up to sort through assorted shit in the quad of PCC on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Not since Al Roker admitted on television to shitting himself at the White House, have I been more confused by what I am looking at.

In the quad, one can find students studying, squirrels stuffing their faces with nuts and katana swords for sale.

That’s right, the quad is occasionally home to a pop up swap meet.

Ever find yourself in need of a knock-off Olaf the Snowman hat or Pikachu stuffed animal? Don’t worry, these booths have you covered.

The Olaf hat looked as if someone had sat on him, and not in the good way. He looked sad and alone as if he knew he wasn’t official Disney merchandise. Even if you were to play Sarah McLachlan’s Angel, no one would still want to take him home.

The only thing crazier to me than the fact that students can purchase what I can only assume to be magic carpets here on campus, is that students are actually lined up to do so in spite of the off brand characters.

There were at least a dozen students riffling through the assorted shit these booths have to offer.

Some of this shit includes posters with lovely sayings on them such as a poster with Rosie the Riveter in her usual flexing position, only instead of “We can do it,” she is saying “Up yours!”

This yard sale brings new meaning to the expression “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” as students were practically throwing their financial aid at the people running these booths.

I can imagine it now… “Mom can I borrow $20 for Chipotle?” “Taylor what happened to all your financial aid?” “Oh you know mom, I just had to buy these racoon hats which may or may not have given me rabies.”

I personally don’t ever see myself buying any of these items any time soon but the next time you find yourself in need of a Sailor Moon keychain or a fidget spinner, you know where to look.