Super Burger, not so super

Located on the corner of North Altadena Drive and East VIlla Street in Pasadena is Super Burger. Super Burger is currently the second highest rated place to get a burger in Pasadena according to Yelp. It has a rating of four and a half stars with 551 reviews. So naturally, I was excited to try it.

The first thing you will notice about Super Burger is it does not have an indoor dining area, because it is essentially an old fashioned burger stand. But they still provide tables outside for you to eat. They also don’t have their own proper parking lot so many of the customers just park their car in the alley way next to Super Burger, or in the parking lot of a motel that appears to be out of business that is adjacent to Super Burger.

Their menu does appear to be really diverse and they sell other food options that are not burgers. They offer chicken teriyaki plates, pastrami sandwiches, and chili cheese fries. They had a big selection of burgers as well. They offered bacon avocado burgers, pastrami burgers, veggie burgers and a chicken teriyaki burger.

With so many burgers to choose from, I decided to order the chicken teriyaki burger based on all the Yelp reviews I had seen which said the chicken teriyaki burger was the best burger they offered. I ordered the chicken teriyaki burger with fries and a coke. In total it came out to $12.45, which I felt was a little pricey, but I wasn’t going to complain as long as it was delicious.

Once my food was ready I went up to the pick-up window to receive my food. The burger and fries came in one of those styrofoam plate containers you usually see at chinese food locations so I thought that was a little odd. The burger was somewhat hard to eat as they filled the burger with a lot of chicken teriyaki. Once I was able to finally finish my burger, I have to say I was not really impressed. It wasn’t terrible but with so many good burger food options around Pasadena I feel I could get a more delicious burger for a better price.

For example, In-n-out is cheaper than Super Burger and I feel has a better burger. I would also throw in Tops and Dog Haus as places I would choose to go before I go to Super Burger, and those are all resturants you can find in the Pasadena area.

This isn’t to say that Super Burger is terrible, but to me it was average at best and I feel my money would be better spent somewhere else. In conclusion, I would give Super Burger a rating of 2 ½ burgers out of 5.

Super Burger is open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 7:30pm and is located at 458 North Altadena Drive, Pasadena,CA 91107.