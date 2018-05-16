SHARE:

The Silverlake Flea is held during the afternoon hours which can be a good or bad thing here in Los Angeles. This past weekend the weather was very nice but if you are out too long it gets hot and is not the most comfortable weather to shop in. Especially when you are trying to find any hidden gems or bargain with vendors.

This flea market was a lot smaller than others and the crowd was very small.

There are about 20 to 30 vendors selling everything from vintage clothing, jewelry and homegoods to handmade candles, shoes and home decor.

As like any other flea market you can find some pretty good deals and unique items.

One vendor, Junk with Power, who was a first time vendor at Silverlake Flea sold some really cool reclaimed, upcycled and repurposed home decor wooden items. You could order pieces to your liking or order something custom made. Depending on the extent of the customization the owner could make it while you shop or have it ready on another date. It was a very popular booth that was selling out fast with great prices.

An awesome jewelry vendor, Detroit Trash, is a family run business. Their pieces are made from antiques that they acquired from their great-grandfather that have history in Detroit and they also make furniture.

When purchasing items, companies that give back are a favorite. Espiritu sells huaraches that are made by indigenous communities they fair-trade with. Espiritu, which translates to ‘spirit’, has a non-profit that works with two foundations to bring children from Mexico and South America that are affected by poor prenatal conditions, hip dysplasias, clubfoot and other orthopedic conditions to the United States to receive the treatment and orthopedic surgeries that they need to walk for the first time.

Many customers were repeat customers who brought along friends for their first time. They enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere and smaller size of Silverlake Flea.

The Silverlake Flea market is held every Saturday on the playground of Micheltorena St Elementary School.

Parking could be hit or miss. There was parking in the lot or street parking which is on a hill. Entry is free which is a nice perk.

The Silverlake Flea is somewhere to stop by if you are in the area but not worth driving out of the way for.