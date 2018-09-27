SHARE:

Men’s soccer emerged victorious at Glendale on Friday night, edging their neighbors out 2-0, to improve on their already great start to the season.

The game was neck and neck throughout most of the 90 minutes, with both of the goals being scored at the end of each half. The rest of the game, however, was quite uneventful with only a few yellow cards on either side and some emotional comments between players.

Lancer’s forward Eduardo Gonzalez scored the first goal with a header crossing from the corner into the center of the goal, which ended the first half on a high note for PCC.

“I had a lot of excitement,” said Gonzalez. “I’m just here to help the team out and give all my effort to them. I’m pleased with how [the game] came out.”

GCC pushed harder in the last few minutes of the game, which caused them to play sloppy and allow PCC forward Anthony Jimenez to score with a clean kick to the upper left corner, sealing the fate of the game.

The game saw plenty of yellow cards handed out, including one double yellow card deal between PCC forward David Vasquez-Mena and GCC defense Artoor Barfian for a dispute between the two after play was stopped in the second half. PCC captain and defender Bryce Watson also received a yellow card after some dissent.

“They were coming in harder and harder to try to get a tie at least,” said Watson. “With their players coming in dirty and our players being able to keep our heads, it’s a big thing to keep your head and make sure no one goes out of their way to get a card.”

Overall, each team ended up with three yellow cards each for incidents ranging from pushing into the box, to giving another player a minor injury. The stoppage at the end of each half was around 6 minutes at the discretion of the refs.

Head coach Gerry Mora was pleased with how well his team performed, but as every great coach does, looked for areas to improve on.

“I think that was a pretty good game.” said Mora. “I mean, there’s always things to improve on. They were going in a little bit too direct, where I wanted them to move side to side, but they played well.”

They Lancers play their next home game against East Los Angeles at Robinson Stadium on Friday at 4.