As social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic becomes our reality for the unforeseeable future, finding ways to pass time isn’t always simple. Sure, bouncing between Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds isn’t a bad excuse to pass time under the circumstances of being in a global pandemic, but how about switching up media content comfort to kitchen creativity? The world of TikTok food accounts can help with just that, as well as the creation of these peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.

TikTok has now become the go-to platform for quick, easy and savory recipes. With a 15 second clip strung together to showcase five simple ingredients and no chill time, becoming the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie master is now attainable.

With 23.2 thousand likes on TikTok, @ashleysilva018 went viral for what became the easiest, made from scratch recipe her viewers had ever laid their eyes on. For someone who had never attempted to bake from scratch, this recipe has now become my best friend.

The recipe calls for:

1 cup of brown sugar

1 cup of peanut butter

1 large egg

1 teaspoon of baking soda

½ cup of semi sweet chocolate chips

Cookie baking sheet

Measuring cups and spoons

Large bowl

Baking mixer or whisk

Simple Steps:

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees Mix all ingredients together with baking mixer or whisk – whether you prefer the arm workout or not Place 9-12 small balls of dough on the cookie sheet Bake for 10 minutes

As far as baking goes, the first batch attempt wasn’t what the TikTok described because the cookies were semi-bubbly when taking them out of the oven. Should I let them deflate? Should I stick them back in the oven for five extra minutes and bring the temperature down to 300? Well, after choosing the latter and sure enough the cookies began to burn.

However, after taking them out and letting them cool off, they weren’t as awful as expected. The next batch around I decided to leave the oven temp at 300 rather than 350 from what the TikTok had originally suggested, and bake for 10 minutes rather than 7. Violà, my personal touch did the trick!

Fresh out of the oven, the waiting game began, until I could no longer hold back. The cookies came right off the hot baking sheet, soft and warm in my hand, I parted the cookie in half and experienced the sweet aroma of brown sugar and melted chocolate chips travel up into the air.

Biting into the sugar crystals within the cookie’s crevices was as if I was experiencing the scene in “Ratatouille,” where Remi the rat sees fireworks with every morsel he makes into his food. The aftertaste had the perfect hint of peanut butter blended with brown sugar that stays sitting at the tip of the tongue. Yumm.

The best part about creating these scrumptious treats was that every ingredient was already waiting for me in my home pantry. Nothing more, nothing less, although I wasn’t afraid to double the ingredients to make a total of 42 cookies. Got carried away in the process? Only a little bit, but I made sure to share them with my entire family, not just me, I promise.