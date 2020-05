SHARE:

Being in quarantine doesn’t have to succ when you have a succulent! All anybody needs is patience, persistence and a good watering system. It’s really nice to have something to take care of that will grow, but is less of a commitment than a pet. Plants are an amazing hobby to pick up and are a good distraction from everyday life.

Succulents are just about the easiest plants to cultivate; succulents have thick leaves to hold water, which make them the most ideal plant to have during a drought or in a desert environment. Succulents are very low maintenance, making them the most perfect plants for beginners.

“Because of their special ability to retain water, succulents tend to thrive in warm, dry climates and don’t mind a little neglect,” said Linda Ly, writer for Gilmour. “This makes them well adapted to indoor growing and ideal for people desiring low-maintenance houseplants.”

Succulents and all house plants have many health benefits. They do the opposite of what humans do, they release oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide. House plants can also help clear harmful toxins and ultimately freshen up the air.

“Extensive research by NASA has revealed that houseplants can remove up to 87 percent of air toxin in 24 hours,” according to NBC News.

Having a plant can boost mood and has the ability to make anyone more well rounded. Being stuck indoors all day is tough; and having hobbies, such as keeping track of watering a plant, can be a very peaceful experience. Studies show that indoor plants improve productivity and concentration by 15 percent, they can also reduce stress.

“Whether you’ve been gifted a jade plant or you picked up an echeveria at the store, it’s important to learn how to care for succulents,” said Architectural Digest.

Here’s some tips and tricks to keeping a succulent happy and healthy:

Water directly – Avoid misting the succulent with a spray bottle, because it can leave the succulent’s leaves brittle and create mold. Pick a container with drainage capabilities – If the succulent doesn’t come with a drainage hole, opt for a terracotta pot. Always make sure to water the succulent until water runs out of the drainage hole. Keep bugs away from the succulent – Indoor succulents should not have this problem, but gnats and mealybugs are attracted to succulents that may be planted in very wet soil with poor drainage. To get rid of eggs and larvae, spray the soil with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. Make sure to have enough light – Succulents need at least 6 hours of light. Beware, new succulents can burn in the sunlight. Ease them into getting sunlight, start off with a well lit room. Too much light can create an off color look, avoid that. Rotate the succulent – Make sure that the succulent has adequate sunlight on every side. They love direct sunlight, so try rotating it every day.

“In general, succulents that have bright colors (such as reds, purples and oranges) don’t do well indoors,” according to Succulents and Sunshine. “They require direct sunlight and more light than is generally available indoors.”

Following these easy steps can make any succulent grow and stay healthy. Many retailers carry succulents, such as Home Depot and Lowe’s. Become a plant mom or dad today. Adopt a plant that will improve not only your life, but your plant’s.