Tofu can be used in a variety of ways and learning how to use tofu can be a little confusing at first. The best way to start the tofu journey is to customize it to one’s liking. Here are 5 easy steps to begin to master the art of tofu, plus an easy and delicious recipe to try out:

1. Knowing the different types of tofu

Tofu comes in different types of textures. The main types found in grocery stores are soft, medium firm, firm and extra firm. Each type has its own unique function when it comes to cooking it.

Soft tofu can be used in soups, a good example is miso soup. Medium firm tofu can be used to make tofu scramble, which is a substitute for scrambled eggs. Firm and extra firm can be used in a stir fry or a substitution for meat products.

2. Freezing tofu

For those who are big on the textures of their food, a quick trick to get that meaty texture is to freeze the tofu overnight and let it thaw out in the morning. When it is frozen it makes it easier to press the tofu by hand and squeeze all the moisture out from the tofu, and that as well makes it easier to season.

3. Seasoning

The most important step by far is to season the tofu. Do not just add salt and pepper, jazz that tofu up with different types of seasoning.

Grab some garlic salt and adobo seasoning to give it that delicious flavor. Turmeric and paprika to give the tofu some color. It is best to mix in all the seasonings being used into a bowl so that it is easier to prep. The trick is to season tofu the same way chicken or meat is seasoned. Tofu does not really have much flavor in itself, so seasoning it will bring it all together.

4. Cooking the tofu

The tofu will cook best depending on how it is cut, make sure it is not too thin nor too thick. Cooking tofu can be a little tricky because it can easily stick to the frying pan if not done correctly.

Remember, the texture of the tofu plays a big role when cooking it. Soft tofu is not the best for cooking a frying pan. The more firm the tofu, the less it will stick to the pan.

5. Storing leftover tofu

After using what is needed from the tofu block, storing it away properly helps keep the leftover tofu fresh. Grab a Tupperware that fits the shape of the tofu and fill it up with fresh water. Make sure that the leftover tofu gets cooked in the following 2-3 days because it will definitely go bad.

Baked Buffalo Tofu Recipe: A simple tofu dish to start off with is baked buffalo tofu. It is a super fun tofu dish to make. Here is the list of ingredients and steps needed in order to achieve this recipe:

Ingredients needed

For tofu seasoning: half of the firm tofu, 1 teaspoon of garlic salt, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon of garlic pepper, and 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt. For breading: 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of cornstarch, 3 tablespoon of breadcrumbs. For buffalo sauce: 1 tablespoon of butter and 4 tablespoons of buffalo sauce.

Preparation steps

Press the tofu out. Cut the tofu into desired shape. Season the tofu and then let it sit on the side for approximately 10 minutes so that the flavor can absorb. Grab three bowls and in each put the ingredients for the breading process. After, dip the tofu into the egg, then the cornstarch, and lastly the breadcrumbs. Bake the tofu for 30 minutes at 400 degrees and make sure to flip the tofu after 15 mins so that it cooks evenly. Grab the buffalo sauce, mix it with the butter into a bowl. Mix the tofu with the buffalo sauce and enjoy! An optional step would be to pair it with a side of rice or mixed veggies.

Not only is tofu a healthier alternative to meat, but it as well makes us feel better about ourselves. It is filled with enough protein to fuel us, and plus the calorie count ranges from as low as 70 calories per serving.

A person does not necessarily have to be vegan or vegetarian to consume tofu. Tofu is eaten amongst many East Asian and Southeast Asian cultures. Now tofu is international, and many people have included tofu into their everyday cuisines.