SHARE:

Miss the DJ playing the perfect sets at the club that everyone just loves? Grab your drinks and join DJ D-Nice’s Instagram live stories. Vibe with D-Nice and the rest of the audience on the livestream during his Club Quarantine.

DJ, producer and rapper DJ D-Nice started using his Instagram platform to perform live sets and started “Club Quarantine” ever since the stay-at-home order was put into effect. Now the club is in the comfort of everyone’s homes.

Live from his apartment in Downtown Los Angeles, D-Nice does every set in front of his window, displaying the beautiful city as the background. He is known for constantly interacting with his audience, and he usually has a glass of wine or rum in hand.

The Instagram lives are sometimes random and he will spin it off at whatever time of the day or night, varying from 1-9 hours. He plays different genres of music such as R&B, disco, reggae and hip-hop. Every set he does gets all the people who join the livestream up and dancing to the music.

Most of his sets consist of old school songs from the 80s and 90s. His old school R&B sets bring the audience to reminisce music from back in their day. He goes from playing various Prince songs to some Micheal Jackson tracks that just soothe the soul.

D-Nice gets the attention of everyone who hears about his Club Quarantine, with more than 25,000 viewers every live. Oprah, Mariah Carey, Adele, Halle Berry, Michelle Obama, Rohan Marley, Taraji P. Henson and Issa Rae are just a few of the many celebrities that have made an appearance in his Instagram lives.

His hip-hop sets may sometimes start off playing Drake’s old music, to some of Tyga’s new music and a mix of 90’s hip-hop as well. He remixes everything perfectly enough to never bore the audience. Club quarantine is for everyone of every age and music taste.

The best club quarantine set to vibe to are his reggae sets. Nothing like dancing to a remix of Bob Marely songs, along with other activities to make it more fun. Experience the islands virtually through the livestream, it is relaxing to even have it in the background playing. It makes being stuck at home more enjoyable.

Not only was Club Quarantine a vibe, it brought out the inner soul of the viewers. Music brings everyone together and what better way to spend this quarantine than to virtually party with thousands of people who are stuck at home as well.