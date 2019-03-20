SHARE:

To fulfill a visually stimulating craving, ArtCenter College of Design is currently showcasing an exhibition titled “GARB”, at their Alyce de Roulet Williamson Gallery. The exhibition presents a “collision of image, body, art, object, fashion and costume.” Curators Ann Field and John David O’Brien juxtapose fashion and costume artifacts with art, sculpture and objects, even making some pieces “wearable art.”

In this exhibition an array of illustrators such as Ann Field, Bob Peak and Tony Viramontes can be found expressing how their creative ideas come to life through fashion, with inspiration that comes from an overlapping connection of places and cultures. The “wearable art and sculptural clothing” showcases how costumes can express how identities and culture can be put into question.

Many pieces that stood out included Phyllis Green’s “CLOSE YOUR EYES AND FEEL PEACE” sculptured article of clothing, Tony Viramontes’ Janet Jackson “Control” digital print mixed media photo collage, Edith Head’s costume design drawing for Elizabeth Taylor and many more pieces that came from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Margaret Herrick Library, as well as LA opera’s costume sketches.

Most of the works that came from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Margaret Herrick Library and LA opera costume sketches depict three-dimensional contrasts of clothing pieces that were modified to become a sculpture. Some of these pieces will even be featured in the LA opera’s new production, “Mozart’s The Clemency of Titus,” which is opening March 2, 2019.

Another event that will take place in March is “Paper Wings III.” The event will consist of performance artist, Sha Sha Higby showcasing a theatrical underwater scene, that will include white gossamer wings and a surge of lighting.

“I approach dance through the medium of sculpture,” Higby states in her biography. “I want to show how we are the elegant complexity of the atmospheres about us.”

During this underwater scene Higby will emulate sounds of a bird song, under a mask. The sound that will be produced is said to make for a memorable experience — something sounding like “an alien language.” The event will take place March 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. inside the Williamson Gallery.

The GARB exhibition will be open at the Alyce de Roulet Williamson Gallery every Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. until June 9, 2019. The gallery is located at 1700 Lida Street, Pasadena, CA 91103 and includes free admission and free parking.