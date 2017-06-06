Lightning in a Bottle festival lights up the night

Nicole Sebergandio/Courier The Thunder stage comes to life at Lightning in a Bottle, held at Lake San Antonio, on May 25th through 28th, 2017.

Summer is fast approaching and that means festival season is as well, but where do you go when you want to get away from the same old DJ’s and crowd? My answer, is Lightning in a Bottle.

Lightning in a Bottle is a yearly four day immersive festival focusing on music and activities held in Bradley California at Lake San Antonio, organized by LA based artist collective The Do LaB.

What makes Lighting in a Bottle really stand out from most festivals is the fact that it’s more than just the music, and offers a plethora of activities to make your experience worthwhile. With the drought robbing festival goes of a lake the past two years, this year Lake San Antonio came back in full force, granting festival goers a chance to take a dip in the lake or even hang out on one of the interactive aquatic art installations while listening to music from various stages throughout the recreation area.

Once you’ve sat in a floaty on a lake with a drink in your hand, perfect weather, and a music festival unveiling in front of your eyes, it pretty hard for any festival to top that. Another aspect about Lighting in a Bottle that makes it so unique is the focus on transformation. There’s the learning kitchen, which offers hands on nutrition classes and demonstrations for healthy eating, yoga classes held every morning at luna yoga, gong meditation, after dark karaoke, derby races, and even a fire arts and flow zone for artists to showcase their unique talents.

Lightning in a Bottle is also known for being an all ages event. Many kids can be seen hanging out at the kidz zone or even walking hand in hand with their parents experiencing all the festival has offer.

Another amazing take away from Lighting in a Bottle is their “pack it in, pack it out” policy, meaning you take what you bring with you out with you and make room for all of your trash and are trusted with the proper disposal of it.

Lightning a Bottle is a “no trace” event, and strives to leave the land better than when they found it. From attending this festival for the fourth time, Lightning in a Bottle keeps getting better and better, and I encourage each and every one of you to experience this festival for yourselves.

Don’t miss out, Lighting in a Bottle super early bird ticket sales goes on June 10th, 2017 at 10 am pacific time.