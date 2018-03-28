SHARE:

Tuesday’s 8-0 loss was not how the Lancers planned to start their three-game series against the rival Mt. San Antonio (Mt. SAC) Mounties with only three hits in the game.

PCC starting Pitcher Gordon Ingebritson threw a solid game, pitching 7.2 innings, but also picked up his third loss of the season giving him a 5-3 record on the year. He pitched well through three shutout innings until his first earned run in the fourth inning, when he walked two and hit consecutive batters. Ingebritson was able to keep the deficit at 3-0 until the eigth inning when the Mounties scored 3 runs five hits making the score 6-0 in favor of Mt. SAC.

The strong effort from Ingebritson was not matched by the defense behind him.

Head Coach Patrick McGee expects the Lancers to rebound from this loss. He said, “I don’t think they are 8 runs better than us but this is the result you get when you don’t show up, when you don’t compete.”

The Lancers left all 3 runners on base that got hits and overall did not have strong at-bats.

Shortstop Jose Jimenez was unable to get a hit to continue his hitting streak which was snapped at 28 games going back to last season. Freshman Edward Manzo also saw his 11 game hitting streak come to an end.

With the blowout loss, the Lancers are now 13-9 overall and 4-3 in Conference.

PCC faces the Mounties again on Friday at 2:30pm, a postponement from Thursday, at the Mt. SAC campus in Walnut, before heading back home on Saturday to end the series.