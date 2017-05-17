Play a game and drink it too at EightyTwo

In the heart of the arts district lies EightyTwo; a barcade with retro classic games, beer on tap, and signature cocktails. If you’ve got a nostalgia itch for your childhood and want to grab a drink, this is the place for you.

EightyTwo is quietly tucked away on the corner of 4th and Alameda in Los Angeles. The building hides the wonderment that’s inside it because there is no visible sign, you just have to be in the know. Once you walk in you are immediately greeted by the Capcom classic Street Fighter II. Those brave enough to take the challenge can have their game displayed on the projector monitors above the bar.

“I really like the vibe here, everyone is chill,” patron Jasmine Limas said. “It can get really crowded, so I suggest getting here early and finding a table outside.”

Once you make your way to the back you can dance in the small area next to the DJ or grab one of the many signature cocktails, the “Kill Switch”, which has tequila, lime, agave, strawberry, blackberry, jalapeño, cucumber, and is highly recommended.

“I really love this drink it’s got a kick to it!” Donna Castro, a patron, says. “It’s honestly my favorite drink to get and you won’t find it anywhere else. I’ve tried to get other bartenders to make it and it’s not the same.”

If you just come for the love of video games, then you’re in for a treat. The main room houses the classic arcade cabinets. If you head right and make your way through the courtyard seating there is a large room filled with pinball machines. EightyTwo has something for everyone who wants to spend their quarters.

“Me and my buddies were so stoked to see the giant X-Men cab in the back, when we first came here.” said, Jonathan Stoher, first time patron at EightyTwo. “It really brings people together, you know? Everyone teaming up and having a drink. It’s like the best parts of my childhood with the benefits of being an adult.”

EightyTwo is the total package which provides great drinks, fun games to play, and music to vibe to. If you’re in the area check them out, you will not be disappointed.