CourierCast: Student candidate slates

The Courier’s Christian Rivas talks to candidates in the two slates running for Associated Students’ elections: Lancers for Liberty and United Students for Equity. Check out both before you cast your vote! For more info on the student elections, check out our breakdown. Voting starts May 24.

In Part 1, we sit down with Joseph Heupler, Yarenni Reyes and Alejandro Chavez from the Lancers for Liberty slate. Heupler is running for Chief Justice, Reyes for VP of Cultural Diversity, and Chavez for VP of Business Affairs.

In Part 2, Adrian Casillas, Byron Briones, Tara Agahi, and Jade Lee from the United Students for Equity slate. Briones is running for Student Trustee, Casillas for Chief Justice, Agahi for VP of Sustainability, and Lee for VP of Academic Affairs.