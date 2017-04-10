Green drinks and waffles, Oh my!

Up for super strong coffee and for foods you’re not sure sure should be that color, then Bambu is the place for you! Bambu is a Vietnamese inspired coffee, tea, and dessert shop that supports two locations in Alhambra and Arcadia.

The Bambu located in Arcadia was very clean and inviting. The place had modern furniture with very comfortable seating. Their was some R&B music in the background and a T.V. tuned to a comedy channel. All in all, a very cool and pleasant vibe for a quaint little coffee shop.

I ordered a Hazelnut Mocha Coffee and I was very taken aback by how strong the coffee was. I went to the store in the afternoon and the coffee had me up and wired until the late hours of the night! The flavor of the coffee was decent, but it was nothing to write home about.

The store offered a large variety of interesting flavor of coffee and teas including drinks made with avocado, coconuts, taro, and pandan. Their specially drinks can be found here.

Next I ordered a pandan waffle which, as the title suggests, was green. The waffle was surprisingly good. It has a very crunchy exterior but a soft and warm interior. It was however, given to me in a paper bag which was confusing. Apparently, you eat the waffle with your hands with no syrup or utensils required to enjoy, so don’t be alarmed if this happens to you.

Overall, Bambu was a pleasant experience. The Staff was friendly and courteous. It will be good to mention here that most menu items take up to 5 minutes to make and it seems as though only two people work there so keep that in mind if you’re in a rush.

So if you are looking to try something new, looking to get some pep in your step, or you’re sick of waiting in the enormous Starbucks line during the lunch rush, try Bambu!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5