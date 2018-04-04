SHARE:

The Lancers continue their almost flawless win streak and look toward the championships after winning a perfect game against Compton last Thursday at home.

Despite a delayed start time, the Lancers were able to win every match thursday with a final score of 21-0, with almost every match at at least ten points ahead of their opponents. During the games, two players from the Compton Tartar’s ended up receiving injuries from playing, both to their hands. Both were minor and they are expected to recover quickly.

With only four games left in the season before the championships, the Lancers have their eye on becoming state champions for the second year in a row. With this major event coming up, the team is starting to prepare.

“We don’t really know the full competition prospects that are out there,” said sophomore Natalie Ong. “You never know when they’ll have a secret weapon just to surprise us.”

The team is playing incredibly well this year, but they still have to make sure they’re practicing to keep them on their toes.

“We’ll continue to practice and we’ll continue to strike hard,” said head coach Jennifer Ho. “We have to spar with each other to keep their expectations up so they continue to go hard and strong.”

While still needing to practice to make sure they win, the team is still optimistic about their chances, and it’s easy to see why. They’ve been playing very consistently the entire season and they can definitely win the title again this year.

“Everybody plays well together,” said freshman Asiana Pitackul. “It’s not just only me or someone else, it’s the whole team.”

The Lancers play the El Camino Warriors next this coming Wednesday at 2 p.m. in an away game.