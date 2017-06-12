Afters, after class or any other time

Nicole Sebergandio/Courier Afters Ice Cream is located on Green street below Pasadena City College, offering an abundance of different flavors and their famous milky buns.

Ice cream knocks apple pie and chocolate chip cookies to second and third place as they rule as America’s favorite dessert.

A popular and fairly new ice cream parlor is a six minute walk from PCC. Afters ice cream is a trendy place to go any time of the week from noon to midnight, just be prepared to wait in line. Although this place has been open on E. Green St. in Pasadena since early 2014, it still holds a line wrapping around the block most days.

They’re best known for their “milky bun” which consists of a cool ice cream scoop or two squished between a warm glazed donut. The shop uses an instrument similar to a waffle iron to press the ice cream and seal it between two halves of a warm and sweet donut.

They also have an impressive selection of handcrafted ice cream flavors. From açai blueberry to banana walnut fudge and Vietnamese coffee, these flavors are nothing like you’d find at any other ice cream parlor.

A famous mix a lot of Instagrammers do is milk and cereal ice cream in the warm milky bun topped with fruity pebbles, but everyone’s favorite ice cream flavor is cookie monster. Just look up the #aftersicecream and see for yourself.

I ordered a milky bun with cookie butter ice cream and Captain Crunch and chocolate syrup. It sounds overwhelmingly sweet but it was just enough to satisfy my sweet tooth. I was impressed that the donut bun was considerably warm in contrast to the cold ice cream. The captain crunch added the missing texture and the chocolate syrup, well, everything tastes better with chocolate syrup. The only bad thing I can say about Afters is that they always have a long line and the milky bun can get a little messy so grab lots of napkins.

There are endless possibilities of combinations with all the different ice cream flavors and toppings. It’s an easy process to order. First, pick how you want it, cup, cone, or milky bun, Then, pick what ice cream you desire and lastly, any topping to complete your personalized ice cream. They’re all “cheaper than therapy” as Afters’ slogan puts it. There are plenty of locations so going after class isn’t your only option. The founders of Afters started in Orange County in Fountain Valley which is where the original Afters still stands.

They blew local foodies away with their mind-blowing ice cream and special take on the ice cream sandwich and ended up opening another shop in Chino Hills. It wasn’t long until the franchise took off and exploded in the LA food scene. Now there are a whopping 11 locations. So where ever you are, you’re probably not more than a few miles from a delicious ice cream-filled donut.

Rating: 4/5 Milky Buns