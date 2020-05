SHARE:

Since being stuck at home, a lot of people have shared the sudden urge to completely rearrange the layout of their rooms. If you can relate to that feeling well look no further, here are 5 easy steps to help find your zen.

1. Deep Cleaning

The most important step when it comes to maintaining a nice room is to always clean. Cleaning is a hassle, but the end result is the best feeling. Deep cleaning allows you to have a more clean and healthy environment for your room.

According to a psychological study by UCLA professor Darby Saxbe, cleaning can be therapeutic for some people and keeping a clean room reduces stress levels. Deep cleaning your room will also help you realize that you may have a lot of unnecessary clutter. It is easier if you start with getting rid of junk that no longer has meaning to it.

2. Keeping everything organized

Organizing a room is the next step after cleaning. Organizing will make you feel better about the space you are in. This quarantine may have some of us a little off track with our lives. Studies show that a messy room can impact a person’s mental health issues.

“Researchers have found that being around disorganization makes it harder for your brain to focus,” according to WebMD.

Start by setting personal daily goals and having them organized in a place where you can see them. Investing in a white board is a good way to write down moods and organize tasks. On top of that, having a white board up on the wall will make you feel motivated to get those goals and tasks done. Keeping track with your daily life will help in staying organized with your room as well.

3. Color balance

Having a color balance is important as well. Colors can affect the way we feel. Colors like red or blue are super chaotic because of how bold they are. Bold colors do not mix well with a lot of room decor because it can throw off the balance in a room.

Some good colors to keep a neutral tone to a room are grays and whites. Those colors usually work well with anything. They set a calm, refreshing vibe to a room and will not overwhelm you.

“Color is more than a visual experience,” according to True Value Paint. “It is also a psychological one that can radically affect mood and emotion. It is a classic form of communication that can project your personality and set the tone in each room of your home.”

4. String lights

There is no better feeling than laying in bed at night and having string lights lighten up a room. Having a variety of different lights can make a room more relaxing and enjoyable. String lights are a type of light that you can hang anywhere and can custom hang them in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Colored string lights are a fun and unique way to express yourself as well. For example, green and purple string lights work nicely in a neutral toned room and look stunning when turned on.

Another suggestion is the star projector. This product has recently become very popular online because people love the idea of stargazing in the comfort of their rooms. The perfect product if you miss enjoying watching the stars at night.

5. Investing in plants

Plants bring life to a room and it is refreshing to see them in that setting. Investing in some succulents is a good way to start off if you are interested in indoor plants. Succulents are desert plants, so all they really need is a bit of water and a lot of sunlight. Small succulents are very aesthetically pleasing and add character to a room. Succulents also have good benefits and they can help stabilize the atmosphere in a room because of the oxygen they release.