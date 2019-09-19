SHARE:

Women’s Volleyball took a whacking against the Moorpark Raiders Wednesday night but kept on attacking, and prevailed against the Citrus College Owls and the Antelope Valley Marauders on the same day and on the same court, Friday afternoon.

The Raiders took no prisoners Wednesday night against the Lancers winning all three sets (16-25, 22-25, 22-25) with a total of 41 kills and 39 attacks.

“I think Moorpark was kind of a wakeup call for us,” Head Coach Mike Terrill said. “They serve so tough and we didn’t have our best that night.”

With this being only one of two losses so far this entire season, freshman Maggie Harris, who successfully landed six kills during the match, agreed.

“I think [Moorpark] just kind of caught us by surprise. We’re not really use to teams rolling over us, but I think we fought hard,” said Harris.

Both of Friday’s matches at Citrus College were a completely different story. The Citrus Owls fell prey to the Lancers in three sets (25-15, 25-12, 25-21) with PCC claiming victory accumulating 40 kills, 80 total attacks, and 34 attacks throughout the match.

Harris contributed 2 spikes, 2 kills, and 9 total attacks against the Owls.

“We worked on a lot of things [in practice] that would help us play better, and it paid off,” Harris said.

“We really responded and had a good practice Thursday and got better in a few areas,” Terrill agreed. “It really showed in our matches on Friday.”

Just a few short hours following their match against the Owls, the Lancers took on the Antelope Valley Marauders, robbing their efforts for a win by overpowering them in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-12) Friday afternoon.

The Marauders started the match strong, totaling 33 kills and 32 attacks, but lost their will to fight in the remaining sets. Freshman Outside Hitter Erykah Wilson, dominated the match with 16 kills, and 23 total attacks, while returning player Janell Currier, assisted with 14 kills, and 41 total attacks.

“The Stuff we worked on in practice we carried over into the match,” said Terrill. “To me, that’s a great sign because it showed we weren’t satisfied, we were still hungry, still wanted to get better…learn and adapt, and show it in the match.”

This season, the Lancers have only had 11 matches and gained a hitting percentage of .191 and an average of 11 kills per set. New Assistant Coach Michael Ledford plans to help the team continue their triumphant streak.

“With this being my first year with the girls, I know that the last few seasons we did well,” Ledford said. “I want those expectations for them, as well, so we can repeat what we did the last few years.”

Women’s Volleyball will tackle their first conference match Wednesday Sept. 25 at home, against Rio Hondo.