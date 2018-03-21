SHARE:

PCC’s Women’s Swim Team returns home with one win and one loss after Friday’s dual meet at Rio Hondo.

PCC won against Rio Hondo with a 135-111 margin, while losing against Mt. San Antonio with a 135-111 during Fridays Women’s Swim events, placing PCC’s Women’s Swim Team at a 3-1 record in the South Coast Conference.

Overall, PCC’s Women’s Swim only brought in five wins during this Friday’s double dual meet.

“The team looked very strong, even though we were going against our top competitor Mt. SAC,” said Melissa Cienega “we did really well, we pushed ourselves,”

PCC was able to win the 400m freestyle women’s relay with a time of 3:59.33, swam by Sharon Perez, Jocelyn Jo, Lindsay Jensen and Melissa Cienega.

“We won both of the 400m relays against both the teams,” said Coach Terry Stoddard. “It shows the desire to come out on the top, it is a fun group to be with, they are not at angst with tough competition.”

Cienega won three events on behalf of PCC during the double dual meet this past Friday. She swam the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.47 and the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.76. In addition, Cienega won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:15.45.

Cienega’s accomplishments on the swim team freshman year lead her to earning a scholarship to swim for California Baptist University in Riverside after graduating from PCC.

Sophomore Jocelyn Jo won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:18.29.

“Even though they don’t have a big team, they are able to outscore many of the teams who have 10 or 20 more swimmers. And they are still able to win. I think they are doing very well,” said Samuel Jo who Swim’s for PCC’s Men’s team and supported the women’s team during their competitions.

PCC will be hosting the next installment of the double dual meet this coming Friday, March 23rd, at 12:30 p.m. The Women’s swim team will be competing against Chaffey and East Los Angeles at the PCC Aquatic Center.